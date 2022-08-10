Waterfall Asset Management Establishes Asia-Pacific Presence with Hong Kong Office and Senior Hire

Experienced Credit Professional Alistair Ho to Expand Operations of Waterfall's APAC Investing Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Asset Management, an alternative asset manager, today announced the establishment of its Hong Kong office to enhance its capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region. Alistair Ho, who recently joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific ("APAC"), has more than 18 years of experience in the region's credit markets, will lead the office.

Waterfall's Hong Kong office will focus on identifying opportunities to leverage the firm's differentiated capabilities in structured and securitized markets to provide private debt solutions for APAC non-bank financial institutions, middle market corporates and real estate-related borrowers.

Waterfall Co-Founders and Managing Partners Jack Ross and Tom Capasse said, "We are thrilled to continue our global growth by establishing a physical presence in Asia. There is a tremendous opportunity for private debt offerings and opportunistic financing across the region, particularly with its growing middle market and regulatory changes. Additionally, with our deep expertise and ability to craft flexible capital solutions we believe we have considerable competitive advantages as we pursue that opportunity on behalf of our investors."

Ho joins Waterfall having previously led Natixis Investment Managers International Hong Kong Limited. Prior to that, he held senior positions in APAC offices for Ostrum Asset Management, Mizuho Securities Asia Limited, Credit Suisse and Citigroup, after starting his career in the Structured Credit Products Group at Citigroup in New York. Ho earned a master's degree in Economics and a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from the McGill University, and a master's degree in Quantitative Finance from the University of Waterloo. He currently serves on the Board of Managers for the Hong Kong International School. Ho will report to Patrick Lo, Partner and Head of International at Waterfall.

Lo said, "Alistair brings nearly two decades of experience leading and investing in structured finance transactions in the APAC-region and we are excited to welcome him to the firm. His expertise and relationships will be of immediate value for our firm and his passion for investing and working with colleagues and counterparties on crafting bespoke solutions to complex financial needs make him an outstanding fit with our firm's culture and mission."

Waterfall's Hong Kong office is the firm's fourth office globally, alongside its headquarters in New York, and operations in London and Dublin.

About Waterfall Asset Management

Waterfall Asset Management is a New York-based investment manager focused on structured products and private equity investments. Founded in 2005, the firm employs a differentiated relative value approach to investing and extensive asset-backed credit expertise to offer compelling investment solutions to its clients. As of April 30, 2022, Waterfall manages $10.65B in AUM. Waterfall is also the external manager to Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company and small business lender.

