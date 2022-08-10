Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, reaches 30,000,0000+ followers

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that its owned and operated network has reached over 30,000,000 followers. Owning the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, Gamelancer owns marquee channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat including @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer, @EGirl among others, totaling 29 channels across the aggregate network.

Since 2019 the company has focused on building the largest gaming network on TikTok, with over 25,600,000 of Gamelancer's network being on the world's fastest growing social platform - (https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/).

TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females.

TikTok usership is heavily consolidated in the GenZ and Millennial demographic, with 43.7% of users between the ages of 18-24, 31.9% between 25-34, and 13% between the ages of 35-44. Gamelancer's multi-channel network, which is the largest gaming network on TikTok globally, follows similar trends and has an average user growth rate of over 40,000 new people per day.

"It's been an incredible journey building Gamelancer's massive gaming community alongside our creator network and partners. We've hit the 30,000,000-follower milestone by utilizing our unique creator-first approach that has put us at the forefront of the entire gaming culture. We will continue to collaborate with our network and community to provide gamers with all the content, games, tools, and experiences needed to enhance their lives both in-game and IRL. TikTok has been the most downloaded app in the world since March - (https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/). The ebbing of media dollars chasing consumers on other major platforms has witnessed a mass budget migration guided by agencies and their brands towards TikTok, as the GenZ demographic has resoundingly chosen TikTok as the social media platform of the future. – Darren Lopes, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 29 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000+ followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

