3 Ways to Travel During Hurricane Season Like a Pro

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weather is a factor most travelers take into consideration as they plan their trips. Although traveling during hurricane season shouldn't make you rethink your plans, being informed before you depart is wise. Typically, hurricane season is June through November. If you're planning on traveling to a coastal region soon, Yonder Travel Insurance has created a list of three expert tips to help make it a bit easier.

Be Weather Aware

Staying on top of the weather radar can help you mitigate changes to your trip. An easy way to be alerted if there's a hurricane brewing is to check the National Hurricane Center or enroll your trip with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). That way, you'll automatically be alerted about safety conditions and your family will be notified of your whereabouts if you get caught in a storm during your trip.

Buy Travel Insurance Early

Luckily, most travel insurance policies include coverage in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster. The key here is to purchase travel insurance early before a storm arises.

"We recommend purchasing travel insurance after you've booked your trip. If you wait until the news brings up adverse weather and you decide to cancel your trip, it may not be covered under your policy," says Terry Boynton, Co-Founder and President of Yonder. In addition to cancellation coverage, your baggage could be covered if it's lost or damaged amongst the shuffle of delayed or canceled flights during your trip.

Pack & Plan Smart

Even if the forecast looks promising for the duration of your trip, packing a few emergency essentials and having an emergency departure plan in place shouldn't be thrown out the window. Adding items like a mini-battery powered flashlight, a small first aid kit, a few granola bars, and extra cash won't take up precious luggage space, but could be a life-saver in an emergency.

