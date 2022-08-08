The world's leading brand of fashionable colored masks officially launches on Amazon on August 8th from CSD, a professional disposable medical supplies manufacturer in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People dress according to mood, occasion, and necessity - and the mask, which inherently occupies half of the face, is an indispensable fashion accessory. On August 8th, COLO, a fashionable mask brand with colorful designs, will debut on Amazon in the United States, introducing two different series of masks that allow people to play with color and enrich their personal style.

Whether ones want to look relaxed or energetic, cool or elegant, COLO fashion masks represent their best choice. "COLO", Spanish for color, is a color loving brand bringing the power of a few eye catching hues to soothe the soul. The two new series "COLO MOOD" and "COLO SHOK" are available in eight styles, creating with users healthy, fashionable, and personal looks - seven days a week.

COLO MOOD Express Feelings with Colors

COLO COLOMOOD (PRNewswire)

"COLO MOOD" introduces five classic monochrome colors, including the understated Cool Black, the serious but slightly relaxed Dark Denim, the soft and tranquil Calla Yellow, the warm Cherry Blossom Pink, and the slightly mysterious Lavender Purple. Each of the five masks emote differently, conveying unspoken feelings.

Choose low-profile Cool Black that reflects quiet intention, or Dark Denim to express playful discretion. Calla Yellow on those calm and peaceful days, and when ones' heart is full, wear Cherry Blossom Pink. Set free users' enigmatic charm with Lavender Purple. There's a mask for every mood to reveal users' unique taste.

COLO SHOK is the Focus of Attention

COLO COLOSHOK (PRNewswire)

The COLO SHOK collection blends allure and enthrallment in three different prints. It is introducing Jeans, Shadow Black Camo, and Woodland Camo. All three are striking elements in the fashion industry, and now they are combined into masks to spark individuality in outfits and become eye-catching fashion accessories.

Jeans has always been an important and indispensable staple in the fashion world; simple to wear and a match for every personality. The Shadow Black Camo and the Woodland Camo transform the originally masculine military color pattern into approachable and cool fashion camouflage aesthetic, easily worn with classic colors or even full camo outfits to highlight the mask and the person behind it.

From Protection to Fashion

COLO (PRNewswire)

COLO upgrades the concept of the mask with color - from protection to fashion. Masks integrate into the outfit to change the overall look and mood, so users can enjoy every opportunity in the game of fashion.

COLO fashion masks deserve complete trust, due to the COLO brand's origins at CSD, a professional disposable medical supplies manufacturer with 75 years of history in Taiwan. They are not only the first professional disposable medical supplies manufacturer in Taiwan, but also have obtained ISO 9001, CE Mark, GMP, ISO13485, FDA registration, and they are the overseas manufacturing facility recognized by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, which meets global production standards.

CSD's first colorful masks in Taiwan have led to the trend of fashionable masks and are popular among Asian consumers. They have further attracted international brands such as BVLGARI, Warner Bros. and Paramount for collaborate, and have jointly created popular co-branded masks such as Harry Potter, The Batman, and Top Gun. In 2022, CSD will extend its reach to the United States and lead the trend of wearing masks from protection to fashion in the post-epidemic era.

