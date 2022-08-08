Topgolf Expands Tennessee Footprint with Knoxville Venue Opening

Topgolf in Knoxville connects Players from East Tennessee to signature Topgolf experience

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, is set to open its 79th global venue in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, Aug. 12.

Topgolf Knoxville will begin welcoming Players this Friday, Aug. 12! (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome the Knoxville community and bring more Tennesseans more opportunities to play the game of golf in their own way," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "As a company focused on bringing diversity, a new personality and attitude to this game of golf, we look forward to bringing our unique experience to this community."

The open-air, two-level venue will feature 72 outdoor hitting bays with all the comforts of inside, a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming for all ages. The venue is fully equipped with Topgolf's latest technology including the company's signature Toptracer technology. Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry, powering the experience at the venue and enabling Players at Topgolf to enjoy favorite games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam. The venue will also feature an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.

Located off Interstate 40 in Farragut across from the Turkey Creek shopping center, Topgolf Knoxville becomes the third venue to serve the state along with venues in Nashville and Chattanooga. The two-story venue architecture design is the first of its kind in Tennessee.

The venue will employ approximately 300 Playmakers (aka Associates), further strengthening the region's economy. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf's career website.

For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit Topgolf Knoxville's location page.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company that brings joy through more ways to play the game of golf. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people can experience the unlimited power of play at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's brands include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media and Toptracer technology. To learn more, visit topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow Topgolf on social media.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at nearly 80 locations across the globe. To learn more or to plan your visit, go to topgolf.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Rider

Communications Manager

Email: press@topgolf.com

Topgolf Entertainment Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group