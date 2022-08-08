Remedium announces abstract acceptance for the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR)

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedium Bio, a biotechnology company developing a lead candidate disease modifying treatment for Osteoarthritis (OA), today announced the acceptance of an abstract entitled "Characterization of a Novel FGF18 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis" for the 2022 Annual American Society of Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) meeting. This year's ASBMR will take place in Austin Texas on September 9th through 12th as an in-person live event. The work presented will highlight Remedium's progress in the development of a novel gene therapy for the treatment of OA, which is the only single-injection treatment potentially capable of reversing cartilage loss in OA, based on the clinically proven mechanism of FGF18. The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research is a professional, scientific, and medical society established in 1977 with a current membership of over 4,000 worldwide scientists and clinical researchers representing the fields of orthopedics, rheumatology, and pharmacology.

Looking forward to sharing our findings on the novel FGF18 gene therapy for Osteoarthritis at the ASBMR - Frank Luppino

"We are honored to have been accepted to present our abstract reviewing the progress made to date in the development of our FGF18 gene therapy treatment for Osteoarthritis at the 2022 ASBMR" said Frank Luppino, President and CEO of Remedium, "We have been additionally invited to present a plenary poster on the first day of the event and are looking forward to sharing our findings at this prestigious forum".

About Remedium

Remedium Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies for a broad range of highly debilitating diseases. The company's R&D approach focuses on modularly combining proven technologies to treat well-characterized disease pathology streamlining and de-risking elements of the product development process. Remedium's pipeline includes a lead candidate first-in-class, single-injection, potentially disease-modifying gene therapy treatment for Osteoarthritis and gene therapy treatments for the management of Diabetes.

To learn more, visit www.remedium-bio.com.

Contact Remedium: info@remedium-bio.com

Remedium Bio (PRNewsfoto/Remedium Bio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remedium Bio, Inc.