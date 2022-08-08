MPOWERHEALTH LAUNCHES 360CARENAV DIGITAL PLATFORM

Proprietary platform provides comprehensive end-to-end solution for improving musculoskeletal care delivery while lowering cost

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERHealth, a digital health organization, has launched MPOWERHealth 360CareNav, a proprietary digital platform featuring industry-leading advanced machine learning and an enterprise data ecosystem with predictive risk and cost modeling. The platform provides an end-to-end solution for improving musculoskeletal care delivery while lowering overall cost of care.

MPOWERHealth logo (PRNewsfoto/MPOWERHealth) (PRNewswire)

As an end-to-end solution, 360CareNav offers a comprehensive patient engagement experience that includes digital health tools, such as telehealth, remote physiological monitoring and complete care coordination across providers to ensure the best possible outcomes.

"Musculoskeletal conditions account for an estimated $600 billion in annual spending in the U.S. when factoring in both direct and indirect costs, such as lost productivity, complications and care inefficiencies, in part due to poor patient engagement and lack of real-time data insight for providers," said Scott LaRoque, CEO and founder of MPOWERHealth. "Through technology and guardrails driven by analytics, our 360CareNav platform helps to close the gap between the cost and quality of musculoskeletal care."

This patient-centric technology optimizes outcomes and minimizes risk, delivering the next generation of population health management, filling a void in specialty care. From transitional care to remote care and chronic care management, MPOWERHealth 360CareNav improves care plan implementation, patient education, medication management, as well as enables stability of chronic conditions that are known to escalate.

MPOWERHealth 360CareNav increases patient satisfaction, lowers readmission rates and improves quality outcomes through a strong adherence to clinically driven care pathways and cost algorithms that get smarter over time due to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Our goal with MPOWERHealth 360CareNav is to create personalized health care that meets each individual patient's needs all in one platform. Organizations that are patient-centric and outcome-driven are well equipped to succeed and meet the needs of value-based care," LaRoque said.

To learn more about MPOWERHealth, 360CareNav and other offerings, visit www.mpowerhealth.com.

About MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth is dedicated to empowering better healthcare through innovative solutions for specialty physicians, hospitals, and payors. Its services include integrated physician networks that support collaboration between neuromusculoskeletal physicians to promote quality improvements; best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical assist services for physicians, hospitals, health systems and medical facilities; and bundled solutions for payors and employers that create direct access to the highest level of conservative spine care at a set cost. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth serves more than 400 physicians, more than 40,000 patients annually and more than 300 facilities in 24 states. For more information and to see the company's comprehensive service offerings, visit MPOWERHealth.

Media contact:

Régine Labossière

regine.labossiere@clynch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPOWERHealth