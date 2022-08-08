Bluum Earns No. 20 Spot on 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, today announced that it earned the No. 20 position on the 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 list.

Bluum earned the No. 20 spot on the 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 list. (PRNewswire)

Bluum was named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list for the second straight year, improving to the No. 20 spot from No. 56.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, annually publishes the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list to pay tribute to the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators over the past two years. The criteria for the award include significant sales growth, forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess, and also acknowledging companies that have demonstrated innovation, dedication towards ongoing success and the ability to consistently respond to the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry.

"It's an honor to receive recognition on CRN's prestigious list of fastest-growing IT channel companies for the second consecutive year," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "The credit goes to our education, government, business and vendor partners, who have navigated the pandemic landscape and supply-chain issues with great aplomb. We are thrilled to be able to support their endeavors and address these challenges together."

"Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today's IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment's notice," CEO of The Channel Company Blaine Raddon said. "With the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury. The companies that earned spots on this year's list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates."

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest and CRN's Tech Elite 250 lists of honorees, Bluum improved its ranking to No. 20 on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 from No. 56 on last year's list. The complete 2022 Fast Growth 150 list is now available at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150, while bluum.com highlights Bluum's comprehensive suite of products and services.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 26 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat

Director of Communications

O: 602-809-7028

stefan.swiat@bluum.com

Bluum's logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluum