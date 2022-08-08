Batteries Plus and Goal Zero Partner in Preparation for Impending Blackouts

Nation's Leading Retail Franchise Offering Home Backup Systems at California Locations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of rolling blackouts across California, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is pleased to announce a partnership with solar generator company Goal Zero to provide Californians with a safe and reliable energy source during any emergency. Goal Zero products are now available in Batteries Plus stores across California, where buyers can also seek expert advice on how to select, set up, and use their new backup system.

Batteries Plus' expertise in battery-powered necessities paired with Goal Zero's dedication to keeping homes powered up will ensure homes and businesses across California are prepared for any emergency. The state of California is looking to eliminate gas-powered outdoor appliances by 2028. So, as Californians look to find a reliable source of backup power this essential partnership comes at the right time. Charged from solar energy with additional power gained through a typical wall outlet, the gasless Goal Zero backup system can keep crucial circuits running during a blackout with a simple flip of a switch. Batteries Plus and Goal Zero formed this partnership to show their commitment to empowering consumers through expert advice, best-in-class service and eco-friendly solutions.

"At Batteries Plus we have been and always will be focused on one simple mission – to provide world-class products and services with unrivaled expert advice to our customers," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of Batteries Plus. "The opportunity to partner with Goal Zero to launch a lineup of products aimed at helping Californians prepare for future challenges with a sustainable power source was one that we are extremely excited about. Goal Zero has been the category leader in this industry for years and the alignment with our brand's values and commitment to quality made the partnership a no-brainer for us."

In an alternative to gas generators, Goal Zero portable power systems offer a clean and quiet solution at an affordable price. Goal Zero products are built to last, and are being stocked in Batteries Plus stores across the state of California today. Consumers can see and feel the quality of their backup power systems, while getting advice on what system and setup is right for their needs.

"Goal Zero offers a variety of sustainable energy products, from portable power sources for outdoor adventures, to backup systems for homes and businesses in case of any emergency," said Trevor Lambert, Head of Marketing for Goal Zero. "This wide range of products fits perfectly with the Batteries Plus brand and gives consumers easy-access to reliable sources of energy, no matter what their needs are."

In addition to generators, Batteries Plus offers a variety of other products to help homeowners be prepared for any outage or natural disaster, including flashlights and headlamps, power converters, and car batteries.

To learn more about the Goal Zero products carried at Batteries Plus stores, visit batteriesplus.com/brand-shops/goal-zero.

