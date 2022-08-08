Aeromexico Reports July 2022 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported July 2022 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million 057 thousand passengers in July, a 23.3% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 42.2%, while domestic passengers increased by 16.1%.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 32.5% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 43.0% compared to July 2021 . Domestic capacity increased by 17.3% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 44.4% year-on-year. International demand increased by 65.7% compared to July 2021 . Domestic demand increased 16.0% versus July 2021 .

Aeromexico's July load factor was 87.5%, a 6.8 p.p. increase compared to July 2021 . International load factor increased by 11.7 p.p. and Domestic load factor decreased by 1.0 p.p.

In July 2022 Aeromexico announced that starting August 2022 , it will increase its operations at Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) up to 6 destinations with 56 weekly departures.



















July

YTD July

2022 2021 Var vs 2021

2022 2021 Var vs 2021















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,309 1,129 16.0 %

7,686 6,514 18.0 % International 2,494 1,505 65.7 %

13,621 6,543 108.2 % Total 3,803 2,634 44.4 %

21,307 13,057 63.2 %















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,577 1,345 17.3 %

9,539 7,926 20.4 % International 2,771 1,937 43.0 %

16,918 10,220 65.5 % Total 4,348 3,282 32.5 %

26,457 18,146 45.8 %















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 83.0 83.9 -1.0

80.6 82.2 -1.6 International 90.0 78.3 11.7

81.2 68.0 13.2 Total 87.5 80.6 6.8

81.0 74.4 6.5















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 1,408 1,212 16.1 %

8,190 6,799 20.5 % International 649 456 42.2 %

3,559 1,996 78.3 % Total 2,057 1,669 23.3 %

11,749 8,795 33.6 %

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

