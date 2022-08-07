Advertise with Us
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. Logo

For further information see S&P Maalot's full Report dated August 7, 2022 on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1468809/2/0 or its informal English translation attached to the immediate report on Form 6-K to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

 

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334689/Partner_Communications_Logo.jpg

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-announces-that-sp-maalot-has-reaffirmed-the-companys-ila-credit-rating-and-the-companys-stable-rating-outlook-301601180.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

