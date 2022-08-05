Advertise with Us
Spokane second most expensive U.S. destination for car rentals

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spokane, WA is the second most expensive city in the United States to rent a car this summer, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.net. The survey compared rental car rates at the top 100 U.S. airports for August 2022.

With an average rate of $949 per week for the most affordable rental car, Anchorage leads the rankings. Spokane, Washington came out as the second-most expensive destination, with rates starting at $765 per week, while Portland, Maine completes the podium at $737 per week.

According to the survey, car rental rates are now significantly cheaper again compared to a year ago, when a car rental shortage lead to historically high prices in many destinations. On average, customers have to spend about 15% less compared to August 2021.

In certain destinations such as Austin, Honolulu or Jacksonville, rates are even down by more than 40%.

The most affordable destinations to rent a car this summer are Palm Beach, Jacksonville and Fort Myers – all in Florida – where you can find a rental car for well below $300 a week.

Below are the 10 most expensive destinations to rent a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average weekly rates (Sunday to Saturday) for the most affordable rental car for the period August 1-31st, 2022. Only rental car companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's respective rental car center were considered for the survey.

1.Anchorage (ANC) $949
2.Spokane (GEG) $765
3.Portland (PWM) $737
4.Little Rock (LIT) $627
5.Fayetteville (XNA) $626
6.Charleston (CHS) $616
7.Lihue (LIH) $607
8.Albany (ALB) $576
9.Des Moines (DSM) $573
10.Minneapolis (MSP) $571

For the full survey results, please visit: https://www.cheapcarrental.net/press/summer22.html

