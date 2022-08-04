Next Pathway to Partner with Microsoft to migrate customers to Microsoft Azure

Next Pathway's code translation technology, SHIFT™, automates the conversion of legacy data warehouse code and ETLs to Microsoft Azure

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the migration from legacy data warehouses and data lakes to Microsoft Azure.

Next Pathway Inc. (CNW Group/Next Pathway) (PRNewswire)

Next Pathway's SHIFT™ Migration Suite is being offered as part of the Service to plan and execute Cloud Migrations to Azure. The suite includes SHIFT™ Analyzer which provides a comprehensive review of source legacy application workloads to review the code types and objects which are present, and SHIFT™ Translator which accelerates the translation, testing and migration of complex workloads, such as, SQL, Stored Procedures, ETL pipelines/workflows, and various other code types. Moreover, Next Pathway's technology can also move workloads from other cloud platforms and cloud data warehouses to Azure with ease and efficiency.

An important feature of Next Pathway's technology is the ability to translate legacy ETL pipelines to run natively in Azure Data Factory (ADF). ADF is a cloud-based data integration service that allows users to create data-driven workflows in the cloud for orchestrating and automating data movement and data transformation.

This collaboration creates an accelerated path for customers to Azure. "At Next Pathway we are continuously innovating to make it easier, and faster for our customers to migrate to the cloud. We are extremely excited to be working with Microsoft", said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway.

"We are pleased to partner with Next Pathway and provide our customers with a faster and more efficient migration path to Microsoft Azure," said Zia Mansoor, Worldwide Vice President Data and AI.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by Crawler360™, the Migration Planner and the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com.

Connect with Next Pathway

Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Pathway