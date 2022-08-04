Baleaf Sports Kicks Off 8th Anniversary Carnival with Exciting Surprises for Eco-Conscious Sports Lovers

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its eight years of trailblazing role as a clothing innovator that offers comfortable, versatile and eco-friendly activewear while addressing the environmental issues in the sportswear field, Baleaf Sports ("Baleaf") is launching its anniversary sale that packs in a series of unmissable deals, discounts and gift giveaways, inviting sports lovers and the brand's fans to join its 8th birthday party that marks a new milestone on its journey to refresh people's fitness wardrobes with premium and sustainable athletic apparels.

Shoppers will be treated to a host of online activities and special offers including lucky draw and VIP exclusive multi-tiered discounts on August 4th. For those who have registered as a customer on Baleaf's official website for three years, birthday giveaway gifts have been prepared for 300 lucky participants who will receive a special edition basketball and a thank-you card.

"Since the first pair of biker shorts listed online in 2014, Baleaf has grown into a leading apparel company that designs technical athletic clothes made from biodegradable and recyclable materials, inspiring people to join a collective course to alleviate the environmental impact on the planet with their passion for sports and each purchase. While setting our priority on taking on the sustainability challenge of sportswear, we adopt a customer co-creation approach for our business, listening, embracing, and delivering users' ideas to co-construct products with state-of-the-art functionalities to meet and uplift their lifestyles," said Lefee Xu, CEO of Baleaf.

The mission of Baleaf Sports is straightforward from the outset – providing affordable and high-performance workout gears for both fitness aficionados and athleisure consumers while reducing their wardrobes' carbon footprint. From this starting point, the brand takes eco-conscious decisions at every stage of product design and production from fabric selection to manufacturing with all its products certified by the Global Recycle Standard (GRS).

Baleaf combines its environment-centric strategy with cutting-edge technology to empower customers to perform to their highest potential when they are being active. Soft, durable, and versatile, each product is designed with the highest standards for quality, as well as outstanding moisture-wicking and temperature-managing features to deliver great comfort and optimal performance during sports. Baleaf has expanded into a wide range of categories with its innovations, covering running, cycling, swimming, outdoor, golf, and equestrian wear.

"Sustainability is deeply embedded in Baleaf's DNA, and just like the way we treat our products with great care and dedication and place a premium on innovation so our customers can enjoy the technical benefits that Baleaf delivers, we are extending our efforts beyond the environmental front to human rights and other societal issues, working closely with our partners and supplier to jointly create a safe, friendly and equal workspace for all involved in our business operation. We believe this will help advance our pledge for the planet as we accelerate toward the goal of 100 percent sustainable products by 2035,"Lefee added. "Also, as we celebrate the 8th anniversary at Beleaf, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to shoulder more social responsibilities, support more charitable causes, and help more people in need in the future."

About Baleaf

Founded in 2014, Baleaf is a contemporary activewear brand that caters to those who enjoy dabbling in fitness trends but don't want to keep stockpiling gear for each activity they engage in. Baleaf is on a mission to help downsize and streamline peoples' activewear wardrobes with high-quality, versatile, and multifaceted athleisure apparel at an affordable price. For more information, please visit https://www.baleaf.com/

