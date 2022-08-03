DISQO LAUNCHES OUTCOMES LIFT FOR CROSS-PLATFORM AD MEASUREMENT

New product measures cross-platform ad effectiveness and full-funnel customer behaviors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer experience (CX) intelligence platform DISQO today announced the launch of Outcomes Lift , the industry's first product measuring the full incremental impact of cross-platform advertising campaigns on marketing funnel outcomes. Outcomes Lift provides advertisers with increased visibility into the entire customer experience journey, everything from search to e-commerce transactions, formerly obscured by limited access and deprecated methodologies.

As the industry faces the mitigation and eventual loss of identifiers like cookies and mobile IDs, Outcomes Lift arms marketers with insight into critical funnel behaviors occurring post-ad exposure, including search, site visitation, and e-commerce activities. Independent, objective and fully-consented, Outcomes Lift measures all digital platforms, including CTV, OLV, display, mobile, e-commerce sites, and siloed, hard-to-measure social sites.

DISQO Outcomes Lift is seeing hyper growth with brands, agencies and publishers, including blue-chip clients like Adidas, APCO, CROSSMEDIA. Havas Media Group, Haworth Marketing + Media, GoodRX, MediaCom, Nestlé Purina, Teads, and Vevo.

"Knowing that media channels are not just lifting brand equity measures but also getting people down the funnel with our brands has been really important for us and a really rich way to look at campaign performance beyond just the historical brand lift," said Emily Weishaupt, Communications Insights Manager, Nestlé Purina.

"As the world's leading music video network, it's critical that we have the right tools to prove the value of our content and how we can drive key client KPIs," said Maegan Nevins, Director of Analytics, Vevo. "DISQO's Outcomes Lift has helped us show the specific behavioral impacts that happen post ad exposure on Vevo, expanding our measurement toolkit."

DISQO's CX intelligence platform passively measures more than 1B customer journey touchpoints monthly. With consented visibility into the underlying behaviors driving outcomes, marketers can better engage with prospective and existing customers and optimize campaign ROI. Outcomes Lift empowers advertisers to future-proof their measurement against new platform silos and ad formats, as well as identifier technology disruptions down the line.

"Outcomes Lift illuminates the pervasive blind spots that existed even before the deprecation of cookies and other outdated identifiers," said Stephen Jepson, EVP, Advertising Effectiveness, DISQO. "Our Brand and Outcomes Lift products are setting the bar in ad measurement because, rather than stitching together workarounds from incomplete data sources, we've invited people to share their experiences passively and directly through our platform."

"Discerning clients hire APCO to help them better understand their customers' experiences, expectations and the forces of disruption," said Jonathan Ewing, Director of Paid Media, APCO Worldwide. "Essential to this is understanding consumer behaviors post ad exposure and at other brand touchpoints. DISQO has helped us to shed new light on this for our brand clients."

"We're impressed by DISQO's holistic approach to performance attribution via their Outcomes Lift product," said Garrett Celestin, Senior Manager Consumer Insights, GoodRx. "The ability to combine outcomes and sentiment in a cross-platform and agnostic approach holds tremendous promise for helping us to better serve modern consumers with the experiences they expect across their full journey."

"An early adopter of DISQO's Outcomes Lift, we've been able to provide our clients with more granular views of campaign performance," said Dana Cohen, VP, Director, Analytics Havas Media Group. "DISQO's fully consented platform is providing a sustainable path forward in understanding the behavioral impacts of our clients' campaigns post-cookie."

"Teads simplifies the disjointed, multi-layer advertising ecosystem that breeds friction, complexity and slower innovation - all in the interest of driving outcomes for brands," said Neala Brown, VP of Insights, Teads. "DISQO's single-source, cross-platform measurement aligns with our omni-channel goals and helps us to deliver much needed clarity about advertising performance and outcomes impact for our clients."

About DISQO

DISQO is the CX intelligence platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500 and is a Top 100 Next Gen Workplace. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter .

