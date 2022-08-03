Celebree School Announces Multi-Unit Houston Agreement with Tejani Group, Set to Debut in Texas in 2023

Early Childhood Education Franchise Expands Nationwide Footprint as Seasoned Entrepreneurs, Salma and Irfan Tejani, Grow Business Portfolio

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, has announced a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring the first Celebree School to the state of Texas. Site selection in the greater Houston market is underway as the first school aims to open late 2023.

Behind the multi-unit agreement are husband-and-wife franchisees, Salma and Irfan Tejani. Together they own, operate, and continue to expand the Tejani Group, which boasts a diverse portfolio of businesses, ranging from oil and gas to retail and real estate, across multiple states they've grown over the past 12 years. The duo come from humble beginnings as Irfan's career began as a cashier at a gas station before leaning into his entrepreneurial spirit and becoming a multi-unit, multi-brand business owner. Salma is a first-generation college graduate who earned her bachelor's degree in English and History and master's degree in Educational Administration at Texas A&M University. Along with raising two children, Salma currently heads the Administration and Accounting department at Tejani Group. Salma was inspired by Irfan to follow her passion in education which led to the discovery of Celebree School and the opportunity to bring the premier early childhood education franchise to their community.

"I truly believe that for kids to build confidence and to flourish in their own individual strengths, they need a strong foundation and support system in place. As we dug into the details of this franchise opportunity, we aligned on every mark – core values, mission, culture, proven business model, and talented support team," said Salma Tejani. "As a parent, I know how challenging it can be to find an early childhood education provider you trust - a place that's safe, feels like home, and where your child can thrive. From the moment we walked through the doors at Celebree School, we saw it as a place our own kids would attend. As active entrepreneurs part of our growth-driven company, we look to make meaningful partnerships and we are delighted to have found that in Celebree and are so excited to bring it to our community here in Houston."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs will be available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"This is an exciting milestone in our growth journey as we break into a new state," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "There's an unwavering demand for high-quality early childhood education, and this coupled with an open real estate market opens up the opportunity for statewide development. With a 25-plus-year history, we've built an incredible infrastructure for growth. By partnering with like-minded franchisees, like Salma and Irfan Tejani, who believe in our brand and our mission, we're poised for long-term success."

As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising. The Celebree School leadership team sees vast growth opportunity across Texas in key markets including Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

Today, with 26 corporate schools, eight franchise locations, and more than 80 franchise licenses in various stages development, Celebree School has set an aggressive development goal of opening 150 new schools by 2025.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 25-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

