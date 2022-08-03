Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Returns to Celebrate & Inspire Women

Boss Women Media and Capital One team up once more to encourage women to take ownership of their careers and financial futures

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Women Media's Black Girl Magic Digital Summit is returning for its fourth consecutive year of programming and is set to premiere on Saturday, August 27 on Prime Video. The digital summit aims to educate, empower and equip Black women, and will celebrate and support thousands of global attendees, including a network of corporate professionals, entrepreneurs and student changemakers.

The programming, a Boss Women Media production, was pre-recorded in Los Angeles in late July at Brigid Coulter's Blackbird House . Female students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, as well as professional leaders in an array of industries, joined in person at Blackbird House as the live audience. The women in attendance were able to meet with speakers and influencers, as well as network with each other, allowing for a day full of connections and conversations.

"We are on a mission to provide Black women with the tools and education they need to take the next steps toward having more," said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. "The Black Girl Magic Digital Summit is a pivotal part of this mission as it gives us the stage and presence to amplify critical conversations and poignant messages. We are honored to have partnered with Capital One again for this year's digital summit. Their team has been a steadfast ally over the years, and we can't wait to see the magic from this digital summit reach more Black women than ever before."

Key speakers for this year's digital summit include Allyson Felix, Meena Harris, Aurora James, Meagan Good, and more. Boss Women Media also partnered with Tai Beauchamp, Lady Jade, Codie Oliver, and Mattie James as Brand Ambassadors for this important initiative. Each of these influential women will be hosting watch parties in their respective cities (Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta) to promote the premiere of the digital summit and support Black women in their communities.

Empowering Black Women Through Impactful Conversations

For the fourth consecutive year, Capital One teamed up with Boss Women Media for the digital summit, activating its network of executives, community partners, as well as finance and career experts to discuss topics related to financial well-being, career development, advancing socioeconomic mobility, small business success, and more.

"At Capital One, we value the powerful impact Black women have on the workplace, economy and our society," said Theresita Richard, Managing Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at Capital One. "We are honored to partner with Boss Women Media again this year to open empowering conversations around career growth, financial well-being, and entrepreneurship."

The partnership is an extension of Capital One's Impact Initiative , a multi-year commitment which invests in underserved communities and businesses, and supports organizations that expand economic opportunity.

Capital One Business will also sponsor the Black Girl Magic Summit Pitch Competition, providing $100,000 in grants to three female-owned small businesses, up from $50,000 in 2021. Applications will be accepted between now and August 12. To learn more, visit www.BossWomen.org/BlackGirlMagic.

The digital summit is free and open to the general public. The first 1500 registrants will receive a Boss Box complete with products from Amazon.

For more information on Boss Women Media, and Capital One's involvement in the Black Girl Magic Digital Summit, visit www.BossWomen.org/BlackGirlMagic, and watch the premiere on Saturday, August 27 via Prime Video.

About Boss Women Media

Boss Women Media is an online membership platform & offline women's empowerment & educational community. We create event experiences for women to connect through summits, conferences, and networking opportunities. For more information on Boss Women Media and its initiatives visit www.BossWomen.org .

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $313.4 billion in deposits and $434.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

