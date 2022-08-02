The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Selects Engiven's Cryptocurrency Donation Platform

Embraces New Asset Class to Increase Engagement and Further its Mission

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation services company, announced The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. has selected the Engiven cryptocurrency donation platform for their next generation of fundraising efforts. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. will be leveraging the Engiven platform to grow their ministries and increase their digital stewardship initiatives through the acceptance of cryptocurrency donations.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. seeks to leverage technology to engage parishioners in new and exciting ways, making it easier for the faithful to fulfill the mission of the Church to spread the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world," said Joseph Gillmer, Executive Director of Development. "Engiven is helping us to fulfill the mission of the Church by providing an advanced, yet easy to use, cryptocurrency donation platform with the flexibility for the faithful to support more than 300 parishes, schools, and ministries in the greater Washington, D.C. region."

Through Engiven, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C's Parish Support Initiative is now offering an exciting new way for the faithful to support the Church: secure donations of cryptocurrency with ease. Engiven's platform offers the Church the flexibility to provide crypto donation pages with a menu of ministries, as well as pages that are specific to programs like the Parish Support Initiative.

Since March 2020, the Parish Support Initiative has helped more than 10,000 parishioners provide direct support to local parishes online and raised more than $1.1 million for the Community Food Security Program. The initiative provides direct grants to parish-based food pantries and hot meals programs. It also provides access to the Needy Parish Fund, a program that provides grants for parish emergencies. In the summer of 2022, the Parish Support Initiative expanded to include parish grants for local environmental and ecological "care creation" programs and life affirming community support programs.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. serves the geographic nerve center of our country, providing critical services to its citizens' spiritual and physical well-being," said James Lawrence, Engiven's Cofounder and CEO. "The Engiven platform was designed to enable enterprise wide crypto giving solutions for this exact type of implementation and we're excited to support their ministry efforts as they grow and engage with their community."

Engiven's proprietary technologies equip ministries and nonprofit organizations to securely accept and liquidate cryptocurrency donations while eliminating the complexity and risk associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Engiven provides a highly secure, fully automated end to end giving solution where crypto donations are verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD and the donor is immediately provided with a gift receipt.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs. Engiven Inc. has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com

About The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. is home to more than 655,000 Catholics, 139 parishes and 90 Catholic schools, located in Washington, D.C., and five Maryland counties: Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's. To learn how to give to the Parish Support Initiative with cryptocurrency, visit https://adw.org/PSIcrypto. To learn more about the vibrant ministries of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. visit https://adw.org.

