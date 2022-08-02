Phanes Therapeutics' anti-CD47 antibody patent granted in the US

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and clinical development in oncology, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the patent (Patent No. US 11,401,329) of its anti-CD47 antibodies. The patent relates to the invention of anti-CD47 monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies comprising an anti-CD47 arm, including PT886, an anti-claudin18.2/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody being developed for gastric and pancreatic cancers, and PT217, an anti-DLL3/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody being developed for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Phanes has received clearance from the US FDA to commence Phase I studies with PT886 in June 2022 and expect to file IND with PT217 this year. Both PT886 and PT217 have been granted orphan drug designation from the FDA in June this year.

"This is the sixth Phanes patent granted this year." said Dr. Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Phanes Therapeutics. "As Phanes expands from a research to a clinical development stage organization, we expect to have additional patent applications issued, further strengthening the intellectual property portfolio and competitiveness of our pipeline."

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies, SPECpair™, which allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with modulated activities and thus minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome.

