Guidehouse Insights Names Manhattan Associates, Oracle Fusion Cloud WMS and Infor SCM Cloudsuite Leading Warehouse Management System Software Vendors

Leaders offer comprehensive solutions that can be tailored to operate multiple WMS modules with rich functionality and high integration

WMS supports commercial inventory management and distribution logistics and today provides increasing efficiencies and end-to-end system integration in a wide variety of operational environments. In particular, WMS is a key coordinating element within automated control systems that integrate advanced robotics, IoT sensor networks, and improved connectivity through Wi-Fi 6 or 5G protocols. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Fusion Cloud WMS and Infor SCM Cloudsuite are the leading WMS software vendors.

"The market for WMS software across manufacturing, e-commerce, and other industrial settings is mature, but seeing new drivers of growth in the wake of COVID-19 market impacts, as a new wave of investment supports rehabilitated supply chains," says Daniel Talero, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "However, barriers in this mature market must be addressed before WMS's full potential in new industry applications is realized—in particular, redundancy and competition with enterprise resource planning software offerings that automate processes across business functions, not just in warehouses."

Leaders offer comprehensive solutions that can be tailored to operate multiple WMS modules with rich functionality and high integration. Companies that trail the leaders may lag in AI capabilities, augmented reality integration, microservice solutions, or supply-chain execution (SCE) integration, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Warehouse Management System Software, examines the strategy and execution of 10 WMS software vendors on the following criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product portfolio; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global WMS software market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

