Delinea Debuts New Educational Resources for Privileged Access Management and Cyber Insurance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced two new eBooks to help customers and prospects improve privileged access security, including those who are seeking to put a strong case forward for cyber insurance. Written for Delinea and published by Conversational Geek, the resources are packed with best practices to start, build, mature, and harden privileged access management for organizations of any size and in any industry.

According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report , 82% of breaches can be attributed to the human element due to stolen credentials, phishing, misuse, or human error. Securing and monitoring privileged accounts should be a primary focus for any cybersecurity program.

Conversational Privileged Access Management highlights PAM fundamentals, including how to make privileged credentials inaccessible and unusable to bad actors while still allowing those same credentials to be accessible and usable for legitimate users. For many organizations, that means starting with the basics to realize immediate benefits to reduce risk quickly, including enterprise password protection, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and privileged session management.

Conversational Cyber Insurance provides a comprehensive overview of the security controls that are typically required to even be considered for cyber insurance. It includes a cyber insurance readiness checklist that guides prospective candidates through the top mandates most insurance companies require when applying for cyber insurance, including MFA, PAM, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Incident Response Planning and Testing, to name a few.

"The onslaught of ransomware and other cyberattacks continues, as threat actors seek to take advantage of lax password hygiene and poor privileged access controls. That's why many organizations are eager to acquire cyber insurance," said Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea. "What many organizations don't realize is how hard it is to pass a basic eye test with an insurance provider, especially if some of the PAM basics aren't being met. These resources can help any organization strengthen its privileged access controls and create a much stronger foundation for a cyber insurance application."

Delinea's comprehensive platform of seamless security solutions is designed to be invisible to the user while being easy to own and operate for IT and security teams. Whether in the cloud or on-premises, Delinea's solutions are readily customizable, scalable for growth, and powerful enough to secure any organization no matter where it is on its PAM journey.

The new Conversational Geek eBooks can be downloaded for free from Delinea at delinea.com/resources .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

