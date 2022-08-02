Boston Based Crypto Fund Triblock Comes Out Of Stealth

The Web3 investment firm co-founded by Matt Batsinelas and Bennett Collen has already made over 20 investments while operating in stealth

The fund aims to invest in 20 additional portfolio companies over the next two years

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triblock is an investment and advisory firm co-founded in 2019 by Matt Batsinelas and Bennett Collen who connected at their alma mater Boston College.

Triblock's investment portfolio includes market leaders across DeFi, Gaming, NFT's, and Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

Matt's background stems from the global crypto trading industry having worked on the business development teams at Flow Traders in Amsterdam and Altonomy in New York City, where he facilitated launches for top token issuers on exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, and FTX alongside interfacing with hundreds of institutional OTC clients.

Bennett is a serial entrepreneur within Web3 having founded metaverse fashion company Endstate (raised $5.5m) and trademark protection platform Cognate (acquired by GoDaddy). He created and taught the Blockchain at Boston College course.

The fund began deploying in mid-2021 and invests across collaborative financial primitives, institutional tooling, middleware infrastructure, Web3 collectibles, and gaming. The fund has made pre-seed investments in Oncyber (Open Metaverse Infrastructure) and Stader (Liquid Staking).

The firm's seed-stage investments include Ondo (Decentralized Investment Bank), Metaplex (Solana-Incubated NFT Standard), Stardust (Web3 NFT Infrastructure), and Milkomeda (Multichain EVM Layer).

While based in the United States, Triblock has invested in entrepreneurs across 10 different countries. The fund is purely focused on venture investments and does not speculate in the liquid markets. In a competitive venture landscape, Triblock differentiates itself by offering resources to its portfolio companies across business development, company formation, liquidity management, market insights, and strategic planning.

About Triblock

Triblock is a hands-on investment and advisory firm that invests in collaborative financial primitives, institutional tooling, middleware infrastructure, Web3 collectibles, and gaming.

Triblock focuses on founder-first pre-seed and seed-stage ventures across tokens and equity — partnering with the next generation of visionary startups that will disrupt trillion-dollar incumbent industries. The fund is well recognized for its capital markets expertise and global business network within Web3. Founded by Matt Batsinelas and Bennett Collen in 2019, the firm has supported over 20 companies.

