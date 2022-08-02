Advertise with Us
BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q1 FY2023 business with registered holders of the Company's 7.125% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, 6.500% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, 9.125% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2026 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors. Interested parties may obtain further details from their Venue account.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)
About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2022 BMC Software, Inc.

Investor Contacts:


Chet Fenner                                                                                   

David Kushner

Vice President                                                                                 

Senior Director

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations                                     

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

713-918-1391                                                                                 

713-918-2129

investor@bmc.com


