Concentric AB appoints Fernando Palmero as Senior Vice President Hydraulics Division

Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

REDDITCH, England, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Fernando Palmero as Senior Vice President Hydraulics Division. The appointment of Fernando from 1 August 2022 will be pivotal in executing the Group strategic plan, to deliver profitable growth in the hydraulics division, aligned to their electrification strategy, driving productivity improvements through the Concentric Business Excellence program.

Fernando holds an Industrial Engineering Degree from Universidad Politécnica in Valencia, Spain and is fluent in English, Spanish and German.

Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "We are delighted that Fernando is joining the Group. Fernando brings a wealth of international leadership experience gained in the automotive sector and other engineering products markets. With a history of achieving commercial and operational excellence, Fernando will be a key member of the Group Senior Leadership Team".

For additional information please contact: 
Martin Kunz
Telephone +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-appoints-fernando-palmero-as-senior-vice-president-hydraulics-division,c3608420

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3608420/1610294.pdf

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-appoints-fernando-palmero-as-senior-vice-president-hydraulics-division-301596729.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

