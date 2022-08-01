Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) - diluted

$ (0.30)

$ 1.48

$ (0.97)

$ 1.02 FFO - diluted

$ 1.02

$ 0.95

$ 2.03

$ 1.87 Core FFO - diluted

$ 1.12

$ 0.98

$ 2.10

$ 1.93





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022

2022 vs. 2021 Revenues

11.7 %

4.2 %

10.1 % Expenses

11.9 %

2.5 %

10.7 % NOI

11.5 %

5.4 %

9.7 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.8 %

93.9 %

94.9 %

(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;

Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022

Low High Low High Earnings per Share – diluted $ (0.37) $ (0.11) $ (0.31) $ (0.14) Same-Store Revenue 7.0 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 10.5 % Same-Store Expenses 5.5 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 8.5 % Same-Store NOI 8.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 12.0 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.26 $ 4.52 $ 4.32 $ 4.49 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.33 $ 4.57 $ 4.45 $ 4.61

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 16, 2022 USA Toll Free Number 1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 753198

Conference Number 920238

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





























2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 High closing price

$ 103.17

$ 108.27

$ 111.26

$ 105.42

$ 79.71 Low closing price

$ 76.65

$ 89.01

$ 96.58

$ 78.42

$ 67.28 Average closing price

$ 87.61

$ 97.15

$ 103.29

$ 94.10

$ 71.99 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50

$ 78.90 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.88

$ 2.88

$ 2.80 Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 %

3.1 %

3.6 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

995

997

832

845

881 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted

(thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

— Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus

imputed closing market value of outstanding limited

partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$ 1,177,661

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 REVENUE

$ 63,116

$ 60,314

$ 57,988

$ 50,413

$ 46,656



$ 123,430

$ 93,304 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses,

excluding real estate taxes

19,011

19,014

16,852

14,434

13,018



38,025

26,467 Real estate taxes

7,205

6,859

6,654

5,916

5,742



14,064

11,534 Property management expense

2,721

2,253

2,697

2,203

2,085



4,974

3,852 Casualty (gain) loss

382

598

280

(10)

(27)



980

74 Depreciation/amortization

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308



55,769

39,300 General and administrative expenses

5,221

4,500

4,231

4,279

3,797



9,721

7,703 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 59,308

$ 64,225

$ 61,132

$ 49,269

$ 43,923



$ 123,533

$ 88,930 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and

other investments

27

—

678

—

26,840



27

— Operating income (loss)

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144

29,573



(76)

4,374 Interest expense

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)

(7,089)



(15,276)

(14,320) Interest and other income (loss)

(17)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)

619



1,046

1,050 Net income (loss)

$ (3,743)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)

$ (11,240)

$ 23,103



$ (14,306)

$ (8,896) Dividends to Series D preferred

unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(320)

(320) Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest – Operating

Partnership and Series E preferred units

950

2,157

1,793

1,930

(1,386)



3,107

(917) Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests – consolidated

real estate entities

(38)

(23)

(36)

(22)

(19)



(61)

(36) Net income (loss) attributable to

controlling interests

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)

21,538



(11,580)

(10,169) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(3,214)

(3,214) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE

TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)

$ 19,931



$ (14,794)

$ (13,383)































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net earnings (loss) per common share –

basic

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.49



$ (0.97)

$ 1.02































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share –

diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.48



$ (0.97)

$ 1.02

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,401,427

$ 2,390,952

$ 2,271,170

$ 2,203,606

$ 1,838,837 Less accumulated depreciation

(487,834)

(465,752)

(443,592)

(426,926)

(407,400)



1,913,593

1,925,200

1,827,578

1,776,680

1,431,437 Mortgage loans receivable

—

—

43,276

42,160

37,457 Total real estate investments

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,870,854

1,818,840

1,468,894 Cash and cash equivalents

13,156

13,313

31,267

20,816

5,194 Restricted cash

1,914

2,409

7,358

2,376

8,444 Other assets

18,950

24,651

30,582

34,919

17,218 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,947,613

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

$ 1,876,951

$ 1,499,750





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 48,077

$ 50,360

$ 62,403

$ 58,092

$ 52,413 Revolving line of credit

73,000

46,000

76,000

57,000

87,000 Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,374

299,359

299,344

299,454

319,286 Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

497,917

521,536

480,703

489,140

287,143 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 918,368

$ 917,255

$ 918,450

$ 903,686

$ 745,842





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 18,627

$ 22,412

$ 25,331

$ 21,585

$ 18,022 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,207,849

1,203,685

1,157,255

1,092,130

1,033,940 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(511,552)

(495,732)

(474,318)

(454,691)

(433,310) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,362)

(2,550)

(4,435)

(5,784)

(12,064) Total shareholders' equity

$ 787,465

$ 798,933

$ 772,032

$ 725,185

$ 682,096 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

222,528

226,302

223,600

225,850

53,133 Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

625

671

648

645

657 Total equity

$ 1,010,618

$ 1,025,906

$ 996,280

$ 951,680

$ 735,886 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,947,613

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

$ 1,876,951

$ 1,499,750

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ 3,835

$ (3,911)

$ 29,573



$ 7,746

(198.1) %

$ (25,738)

(87.0) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,721

2,253

2,085



468

20.8 %

636

30.5 % Casualty (gain) loss 382

598

(27)



(216)

(36.1) %

409

* Depreciation and amortization 24,768

31,001

19,308



(6,233)

(20.1) %

5,460

28.3 % General and administrative expenses 5,221

4,500

3,797



721

16.0 %

1,424

37.5 % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other

investments (27)

—

(26,840)



(27)

N/A

26,813

(99.9) % Net operating income $ 36,900

$ 34,441

$ 27,896



$ 2,459

7.1 %

$ 9,004

32.3 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 48,867

$ 46,891

$ 43,762



$ 1,976

4.2 %

$ 5,105

11.7 % Non-same-store 13,334

12,507

1,195



827

6.6 %

12,139

1,015.8 % Other properties 915

916

664



(1)

(0.1) %

251

37.8 % Dispositions —

—

1,035



—

—

(1,035)

(100.0) % Total 63,116

60,314

46,656



2,802

4.6 %

16,460

35.3 % Property operating expenses, including real estate

taxes



























Same-store 19,700

19,215

17,610



485

2.5 %

2,090

11.9 % Non-same-store 6,286

6,329

357



(43)

(0.7) %

5,929

1,660.8 % Other properties 230

329

258



(99)

(30.1) %

(28)

(10.9) % Dispositions —

—

535



—

—

(535)

(100.0) % Total 26,216

25,873

18,760



343

1.3 %

7,456

39.7 % Net operating income



























Same-store 29,167

27,676

26,152



1,491

5.4 %

3,015

11.5 % Non-same-store 7,048

6,178

838



870

14.1 %

6,210

741.1 % Other properties 685

587

406



98

16.7 %

279

68.7 % Dispositions —

—

500



—

—

(500)

(100.0) % Total $ 36,900

$ 34,441

$ 27,896



$ 2,459

7.1 %

$ 9,004

32.3 %

* Not a meaningful percentage







Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ (76)

$ 31,214

$ (31,290)

(100.2) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 4,974

3,852

1,122

29.1 % Casualty (gain) loss 980

74

906

* Depreciation and amortization 55,769

39,300

16,469

41.9 % General and administrative expenses 9,721

7,703

2,018

26.2 % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (27)

(26,840)

26,813

(99.9) % Net operating income $ 71,341

$ 55,303

$ 16,038

29.0 %















Revenue













Same-store $ 95,758

$ 86,956

$ 8,802

10.1 % Non-same-store 25,841

2,242

23,599

1,052.6 % Other properties 1,831

1,332

499

37.5 % Dispositions —

2,774

(2,774)

(100.0) % Total 123,430

93,304

30,126

32.3 %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 38,915

35,140

3,775

10.7 % Non-same-store 12,614

701

11,913

1,699.4 % Other properties 560

521

39

7.5 % Dispositions —

1,639

(1,639)

(100.0) % Total 52,089

38,001

14,088

37.1 %















Net operating income













Same-store 56,843

51,816

5,027

9.7 % Non-same-store 13,227

1,541

11,686

758.3 % Other properties 1,271

811

460

56.7 % Dispositions —

1,135

(1,135)

(100.0) % Total $ 71,341

$ 55,303

$ 16,038

29.0 %

* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change



2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $ 5,234

$ 4,676

$ 558

11.9 %



$ 9,978

$ 9,199

$ 779

8.5 % Repairs and maintenance 3,055

2,534

521

20.6 %



5,627

4,730

897

19.0 % Utilities 3,089

2,519

570

22.6 %



7,035

5,678

1,357

23.9 % Administrative and marketing 1,059

923

136

14.7 %



2,105

1,857

248

13.4 % Total $ 12,437

$ 10,652

$ 1,785

16.8 %



$ 24,745

$ 21,464

$ 3,281

15.3 %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 5,521

$ 5,391

$ 130

2.4 %



$ 10,763

$ 10,741

$ 22

0.2 % Insurance 1,742

1,567

175

11.2 %



3,407

2,935

472

16.1 % Total $ 7,263

$ 6,958

$ 305

4.4 %



$ 14,170

$ 13,676

$ 494

3.6 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate

taxes - non-same-store $ 6,286

$ 357

$ 5,929

1,660.8 %



$ 12,614

$ 701

$ 11,913

1,699.4 % Property operating expenses, including real estate

taxes - other properties 230

258

(28)

(10.9) %



560

521

39

7.5 % Property operating expenses, including real estate

taxes - dispositions —

535

(535)

(100.0) %



—

1,639

(1,639)

(100.0) % Total property operating expenses, including

real estate taxes $ 26,216

$ 18,760

$ 7,456

39.7 %



$ 52,089

$ 38,001

$ 14,088

37.1 %

(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)

$ 19,931



$ (14,794)

$ 13,457 Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)

1,386



(3,107)

917 Depreciation and amortization

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308



55,769

39,300 Less depreciation – non real estate

(101)

(101)

(101)

(80)

(87)



(202)

(185) Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(7)

(21)

(21)

(24)

(24)



(28)

(48) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(27)

—

(678)

—

(26,840)



(27)

(26,840) FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 19,085

$ 18,526

$ 19,010

$ 9,314

$ 13,674



$ 37,611

$ 26,601































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

163

25

—

—

—



188

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

5

—

2

530

3



5

— Technology implementation costs(1)

447

103

535

625

447



550

860 Commercial lease termination proceeds

—

—

—

(450)

—



—

— Acquisition related costs

—

—

90

140

—



—

— Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and

mark-to-market

205

(613)

(411)

5,353

—



(408)

— Amortization of assumed debt

(116)

(115)

(26)

(27)

—



(231)

— Pursuit costs

1,127

—

—

—

—



1,127

— Other miscellaneous items

100

(4)

(61)

(3)

—



96

3 Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 21,016

$ 17,922

$ 19,139

$ 15,482

$ 14,124



$ 38,938

$ 27,464































Funds from operations applicable to common shares

and Units

$ 19,085

$ 18,526

$ 19,010

$ 9,314

$ 13,674



$ 37,611

$ 26,601 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



320

320 Funds from operations applicable to common shares

and Units - diluted

$ 19,245

$ 18,686

$ 19,170

$ 9,474

$ 13,834



$ 37,931

$ 26,921































Core funds from operations applicable to common

shares and Units

$ 21,016

$ 17,922

$ 19,139

$ 15,482

$ 14,124



$ 38,938

$ 27,464 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



320

320 Core funds from operations applicable to common

shares and Units - diluted

$ 21,176

$ 18,082

$ 19,299

$ 15,642

$ 14,284



$ 39,258

$ 27,784































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.81)

$ 1.48



$ (0.97)

$ 1.02 FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 1.07

$ 0.60

$ 0.95



$ 2.03

$ 1.87 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.12

$ 0.98

$ 1.08

$ 0.98

$ 0.98



$ 2.10

$ 1.93































Weighted average shares - basic

15,369

15,097

14,541

14,065

13,353



15,233

13,216 Effect of redeemable operating partnership units

995

965

838

865

916



978

939 Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228



228

228 Effect of Series E preferred units

2,186

2,186

2,186

705

—



2,186

— Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock

options

48

66

75

59

17



57

18 Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

18,826

18,542

17,868

15,922

14,514



18,682

14,401

(1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (2,991)

$ (8,589)

$ (7,208)

$ (9,492)

$ 21,538



$ (11,580)

$ 16,671 Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



320

320 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)

1,386



(3,107)

917 Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –

Operating Partnership

$ (3,781)

$ (10,586)

$ (8,841)

$ (11,262)

$ 23,084



$ (14,367)

$ 17,908 Adjustments:





























Interest expense

7,547

7,700

7,440

7,287

7,075



15,247

14,291 Loss on extinguishment of debt

5

—

2

530

3



5

3 Depreciation/amortization related to real estate

investments

24,759

30,980

30,397

22,423

19,284



55,739

39,253 Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

163

25

—

—

—



188

— Interest income

(74)

(464)

(644)

(769)

(583)



(538)

(990) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other

investments

(27)

—

(678)

—

(26,840)



(27)

(26,840) Technology implementation costs

447

103

534

625

447



550

860 Commercial lease termination proceeds

—

—

—

(450)

—



—

— Acquisition related costs

—

—

90

140

—



—

— Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market

18

(582)

(359)

5,361

—



(564)

— Pursuit costs

1,127

—

—

—

—



1,127

— Other miscellaneous items

100

(4)

(61)

(3)

—



96

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,284

$ 27,172

$ 27,880

$ 23,882

$ 22,470



$ 57,456

$ 44,485

CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest

Rate(1) 2022 (remainder)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

—

— 2023

42,015

—

—

42,015

4.8 %

4.02 % 2024

—

—

—

—

—

— 2025

31,699

—

73,000

104,699

12.0 %

3.08 % 2026

52,762

—

—

52,762

6.0 %

3.74 % Thereafter

374,734

300,000

—

674,734

77.2 %

3.21 % Total debt

$ 501,210

$ 300,000

$ 73,000

$ 874,210

100.0 %

3.27 %

(1) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.





6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - other mortgages

$ 302,360

$ 326,113

$ 284,934

$ 293,547

$ 288,363 Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

— Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

—

—

75,000

57,000

50,000 Unsecured variable rate line of credit

73,000

46,000

1,000

—

37,000 Unsecured term loans

—

—

—

—

145,000 Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

175,000 Debt total

$ 874,210

$ 870,963

$ 859,784

$ 849,397

$ 695,363





















Other mortgages rate

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.81 %

3.83 %

3.90 % Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

— Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)

3.04 %

2.56 %

4.22 %

2.79 %

2.24 % Term loan rate (rate with swap)

—

—

—

—

4.19 % Senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.47 % Total debt

3.27 %

3.29 %

3.26 %

3.23 %

3.70 %

(1) The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045 Operating partnership units outstanding

995

997

832

845

881 Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

— Total common shares and units outstanding

18,554

18,548

18,034

17,312

14,926 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50

$ 78.90 Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$ 1,177,661 Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,350

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530 Total equity capitalization

$ 1,606,429

$ 1,913,460

$ 2,093,501

$ 1,729,514

$ 1,271,191





















Series D Preferred Units

$ 18,627

$ 22,412

$ 25,331

$ 21,585

$ 18,022





















Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 874,210

$ 870,963

$ 859,784

$ 849,397

$ 695,363 Total capitalization

$ 2,499,266

$ 2,806,835

$ 2,978,616

$ 2,600,496

$ 1,984,576





















Total debt to total capitalization(1)

35.0 %

31.0 %

28.9 %

33.1 %

35 %

(1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

3.39 x

2.93 x

3.17 x

2.75 x

2.62 x



3.16 x

2.58 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred

distributions and principal amortization

2.83 x

2.50 x

2.68 x

2.32 x

2.21 x



2.64 x

2.17 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.11 x

7.89 x

7.43 x

8.67 x

7.68 x



7.49 x

7.76 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.03 x

8.96 x

8.50 x

9.88 x

8.92 x



8.47 x

9.01 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

16,367

16,363

15,848

15,126

14,926



16,367

14,926 Total common distribution declared

$ 11,948

$ 11,944

$ 11,411

$ 10,890

$ 10,448



$ 23,892

$ 20,367 Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.72

$ 0.72

$ 0.70



$ 1.46

$ 1.40 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

65.2 %

74.5 %

66.7 %

73.5 %

71.4 %



69.5 %

72.5 %

(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 8,667

$ 7,870

10.1 %

$ 2,816

$ 2,504

12.5 %

$ 5,851

$ 5,366

9.0 % Minneapolis, MN

2,537

12,911

11,395

13.3 %

5,480

5,064

8.2 %

7,431

6,331

17.4 % North Dakota

2,421

8,482

8,078

5.0 %

3,523

3,199

10.1 %

4,959

4,879

1.6 % Omaha, NE

1,370

4,501

4,037

11.5 %

1,931

1,885

2.4 %

2,570

2,152

19.4 % Rochester, MN

1,121

5,235

4,709

11.2 %

2,138

1,937

10.4 %

3,097

2,772

11.7 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,353

3,634

19.8 %

1,992

1,582

25.9 %

2,361

2,052

15.1 % Other Mountain West

1,221

4,718

4,039

16.8 %

1,820

1,439

26.5 %

2,898

2,600

11.5 % Same-Store Total

11,319

$ 48,867

$ 43,762

11.7 %

$ 19,700

$ 17,610

11.9 %

$ 29,167

$ 26,152

11.5 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Growth

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change Denver, CO

20.1 %

94.0 %

94.3 %

(0.3) %

$ 1,856

$ 1,693

9.6 %

$ 2,109

$ 1,909

10.5 % Minneapolis, MN

25.5 %

94.2 %

94.2 %

—

1,601

1,519

5.4 %

1,800

1,589

13.3 % North Dakota

17.0 %

95.6 %

95.9 %

(0.3) %

1,119

1,078

3.8 %

1,222

1,159

5.4 % Omaha, NE

8.8 %

97.1 %

95.5 %

1.6 %

1,028

927

10.9 %

1,128

1,029

9.6 % Rochester, MN

10.6 %

95.2 %

94.5 %

0.7 %

1,547

1,404

10.2 %

1,635

1,482

10.3 % St. Cloud, MN

8.1 %

91.5 %

92.7 %

(1.2) %

1,150

1,005

14.4 %

1,330

1,097

21.2 % Other Mountain West

9.9 %

96.5 %

98.1 %

(1.6) %

1,208

1,015

19.0 %

1,334

1,124

18.7 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

94.9 %

(0.1) %

$ 1,366

$ 1,256

8.8 %

$ 1,518

$ 1,358

11.8 %

(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 8,667

$ 8,458

2.5 %

$ 2,816

$ 2,468

14.1 %

$ 5,851

$ 5,990

0.4 % Minneapolis, MN

2,537

12,911

12,391

4.2 %

5,480

5,398

1.5 %

7,431

6,993

6.3 % North Dakota

2,421

8,482

8,157

4.0 %

3,523

3,653

(3.6) %

4,959

4,504

10.1 % Omaha, NE

1,370

4,501

4,363

3.2 %

1,931

1,898

1.7 %

2,570

2,465

4.3 % Rochester, MN

1,121

5,235

5,003

4.6 %

2,138

2,096

2.0 %

3,097

2,907

6.5 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,353

4,165

4.5 %

1,992

2,084

(4.4) %

2,361

2,081

13.5 % Other Mountain West

1,221

4,718

4,354

8.4 %

1,820

1,618

12.5 %

2,898

2,736

5.9 % Same-Store Total

11,319

$ 48,867

$ 46,891

4.2 %

$ 19,700

$ 19,215

2.5 %

$ 29,167

$ 27,676

5.4 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Growth

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change Denver, CO

20.1 %

94.0 %

94.3 %

(0.3) %

$ 1,856

$ 1,819

2.0 %

$ 2,109

$ 2,052

2.8 % Minneapolis, MN

25.5 %

94.2 %

93.3 %

0.9 %

1,601

1,583

1.1 %

1,800

1,744

3.2 % North Dakota

17.0 %

95.6 %

94.8 %

0.8 %

1,119

1,103

1.5 %

1,222

1,185

3.1 % Omaha, NE

8.8 %

97.1 %

94.9 %

2.2 %

1,028

1,000

2.8 %

1,128

1,118

0.9 % Rochester, MN

10.6 %

95.2 %

92.9 %

2.3 %

1,547

1,518

1.9 %

1,635

1,601

2.1 % St. Cloud, MN

8.1 %

91.5 %

93.0 %

(1.5) %

1,150

1,120

2.7 %

1,330

1,252

6.2 % Other Mountain West

9.9 %

96.5 %

94.0 %

2.5 %

1,208

1,155

4.6 %

1,334

1,264

5.5 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

93.9 %

0.9 %

$ 1,366

$ 1,339

2.0 %

$ 1,518

$ 1,471

3.2 %

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 17,124

$ 15,536

10.2 %

$ 5,283

$ 5,074

4.1 %

$ 11,841

$ 10,462

13.2 % Minneapolis, MN

2,537

25,302

22,796

11.0 %

10,879

9,944

9.4 %

14,423

12,852

12.2 % North Dakota

2,421

16,639

16,027

3.8 %

7,176

6,470

10.9 %

9,463

9,557

(1.0) % Omaha, NE

1,370

8,865

8,063

9.9 %

3,828

3,647

5.0 %

5,037

4,416

14.1 % Rochester, MN

1,121

10,238

9,353

9.5 %

4,235

3,923

8.0 %

6,003

5,430

10.6 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

8,518

7,289

16.9 %

4,076

3,217

26.7 %

4,442

4,072

9.1 % Other Mountain West

1,221

9,072

7,892

15.0 %

3,438

2,865

20.0 %

5,634

5,027

12.1 % Same-Store Total

11,319

$ 95,758

$ 86,956

10.1 %

$ 38,915

$ 35,140

10.7 %

$ 56,843

$ 51,816

9.7 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Denver, CO

20.8 %

94.2 %

94.0 %

0.2 %

$ 1,838

$ 1,688

8.9 %

$ 2,080

$ 1,891

10.0 % Minneapolis, MN

25.4 %

93.8 %

93.6 %

0.2 %

1,592

1,511

5.4 %

1,772

1,600

10.8 % North Dakota

16.6 %

95.2 %

96.0 %

(0.8) %

1,111

1,070

3.8 %

1,203

1,149

4.7 % Omaha, NE

8.9 %

96.0 %

95.3 %

0.7 %

1,014

919

10.3 %

1,123

1,029

9.1 % Rochester, MN

10.6 %

94.1 %

95.0 %

(0.9) %

1,532

1,390

10.2 %

1,618

1,464

10.5 % St. Cloud, MN

7.8 %

92.3 %

93.6 %

(1.3) %

1,135

988

14.9 %

1,291

1,089

18.5 % Other Mountain West

9.9 %

95.3 %

97.9 %

(2.6) %

1,181

1,001

18.0 %

1,299

1,100

18.1 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.3 %

94.8 %

(0.5) %

$ 1,353

$ 1,246

8.6 %

$ 1,494

$ 1,351

10.6 %

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

11,319

11,319

10,672

10,676

10,676 Non-Same-Store

3,519

3,519

3,769

3,599

903 All Communities

14,838

14,838

14,441

14,275

11,579





















Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,366

$ 1,339

$ 1,314

$ 1,279

$ 1,233 Non-Same-Store

1,245

1,218

1,225

1,506

1,617 All Communities

$ 1,337

$ 1,292

$ 1,291

$ 1,293

$ 1,263





















Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,518

$ 1,471

$ 1,463

$ 1,392

$ 1,333 Non-Same-Store

1,329

1,271

1,306

1,606

1,739 All Communities

$ 1,473

$ 1,424

$ 1,423

$ 1,397

$ 1,365





















Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.8 %

93.9 %

93.4 %

94.3 %

94.9 % Non-Same-Store

95.0 %

94.5 %

94.7 %

95.1 %

94.2 % All Communities

94.8 %

94.0 %

93.7 %

94.4 %

94.8 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

40.3 %

41.0 %

39.5 %

41.8 %

41.9 % Non-Same-Store

47.1 %

50.6 %

44.1 %

39.9 %

32.9 % All Communities

41.8 %

43.0 %

40.6 %

41.6 %

41.0 %





















Capital Expenditures









































Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 196

$ 145

$ 369

$ 255

$ 159

(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Same Store Capital Expenditures

6/30/2022

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,319

11,319



11,319

11,319



















Building - Exterior

$ 72

$ 416



$ 598

$ 900 Building - Interior

35

50



36

142 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

591

270



861

417 Furniture & Equipment

113

41



192

107 Landscaping & Grounds

133

87









Turnover

1,279

851



1,946

1,386 Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 2,223

$ 1,715



$ 3,858

$ 3,106 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 196

$ 152



$ 341

$ 274



















Value Add

$ 6,229

$ 4,549



$ 11,800

$ 7,180 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 8,452

$ 6,264



$ 15,658

$ 10,286 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 747

$ 553



$ 1,383

$ 909























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties

6/30/2022

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

14,839

11,575



14,839

11,575



















Capital Expenditures

$ 2,499

$ 1,793



$ 4,340

$ 3,348 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 168

$ 155



$ 292

$ 289



















Value Add

6,288

4,555



11,858

7,186 Acquisition Capital

1,397

402



2,986

960 Total Capital Spend

10,184

6,750



19,184

11,494 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 686

$ 583



$ 1,293

$ 993











































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures

6/30/2022

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$ 4,317

$ 3,115



$ 6,955

$ 4,806 Non-Same-Store

—

—



—

— Total Interior Units

$ 4,317

$ 3,115



$ 6,955

$ 4,806



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$ 1,912

$ 1,434



$ 4,845

$ 2,374 Non-Same-Store

59

6



58

6 Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 1,971

$ 1,440



$ 4,903

$ 2,380



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$ 6,229

$ 4,549



$ 11,800

$ 7,180 Non-Same-Store

59

6



58

6 Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 6,288

$ 4,555



$ 11,858

$ 7,186

CENTERSPACE 2022 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.

Six Months Ended

2022 Previous Outlook Range

2022 Revised Outlook Range

June 30, 2022

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $ 95,758

7.0 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 % Controllable expenses 24,745

7.0 %

9.0 %

10.0 %

11.5 % Non-controllable expenses 14,170

3.0 %

4.5 %

3.0 %

3.5 % Total Expenses $ 38,915

5.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

8.5 % Same-store NOI $ 56,843

8.0 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

12.0 %



















Components of NOI

















Same-store NOI $ 56,843

$ 115,850

$ 118,150

$ 118,200

$ 119,800 Non-same-store NOI (1) 13,227

29,200

29,900

29,200

29,700 Other Commercial NOI 1,271

2,100

2,300

2,200

2,300 Total NOI $ 71,341

$ 147,150

$ 150,350

$ 149,600

$ 151,800



















Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market

activity, excluding impact from change in share count $ —

—

—

—

— Interest expense $ (15,276)

(32,200)

(31,700)

(32,200)

(31,800) Preferred dividends $ (3,214)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400) Gain loss on sale of real estate and other investments $ (27)

—

—

—

—



















Recurring income and expenses

















Interest and other income $ 1,012

$ 1,580

$ 1,750

$ 1,380

$ 1,550 General and administrative and property management (14,695)

(27,625)

(26,975)

(28,900)

(28,600) Casualty losses (980)

(1,900)

(1,600)

(1,800)

(1,700) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (202)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Non-controlling interest (28)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) Total recurring income and expenses $ (14,893)

$ (28,430)

$ (27,250)

$ (29,805)

$ (29,175) FFO $ 37,931

$ 80,120

$ 85,000

$ 81,195

$ 84,425



















Non-core income and expenses

















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss $ 188

$ 500

$ 350

$ 500

$ 400 Technology implementation costs 550

950

850

1,000

900 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market (408)

200

200

(100)

(100) Pursuit costs 1,127

—

—

1,100

1,100 Other miscellaneous items (130)

(300)

(400)

(100)

— Total non-core income and expenses $ 1,327

$ 1,350

$ 1,000

$ 2,400

$ 2,300 Core FFO $ 39,258

$ 81,470

$ 86,000

$ 83,595

$ 86,725



















EPS - Diluted $ (0.97)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.14) FFO per diluted share $ 2.03

$ 4.26

$ 4.52

$ 4.32

$ 4.49 Core FFO per diluted share $ 2.10

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

$ 4.45

$ 4.61 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,682

18,800

18,800

18,800

18,800



















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 341

$ 925

975

$ 950

1,000 Value-add expenditures $ 11,858

$ 21,000

$ 24,000

$ 26,000

$ 29,000 Investments $ 116,874

$ 116,874

$ 116,874

$ 116,874

$ 116,874

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (14,794)

$ 282

$ 4,922

$ 2,002

$ 5,172 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E

preferred units (3,107)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885) Depreciation and amortization 55,769

86,923

86,923

86,923

86,923 Less depreciation - non real estate (202)

(430)

(390)

(375)

(325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (28)

(70)

(90)

(110)

(100) Dividends to preferred unitholders 320

640

640

640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 37,931

$ 79,460

$ 84,120

$ 81,195

$ 84,425



















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Casualty loss write off 188

600

500

500

400 Technology implementation costs 550

990

890

1,000

900 Interest rate swap termination and amortization (408)

—

—

(100)

(100) Pursuit costs 1,127

—

—

1,100

1,100 Other miscellaneous items (130)

—

—

(100)

— Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 39,258

$ 81,050

$ 85,510

$ 83,595

$ 86,725



















Earnings per share - diluted $ (0.97)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.14) FFO per share - diluted $ 2.03

$ 4.26

$ 4.52

$ 4.32

$ 4.49 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 2.10

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

$ 4.45

$ 4.61

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income (loss) $ (76)

$ 30,977

$ 35,077

$ 31,977

$ 34,577 Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property management

expenses 14,695

27,800

27,100

28,900

28,600 Casualty loss 980

2,000

1,700

1,800

1,700 Depreciation and amortization 55,769

86,923

86,923

86,923

86,923 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (27)

—

—

—

— Net operating income $ 71,341

$ 147,700

$ 150,800

$ 149,600

$ 151,800

