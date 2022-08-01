California Lawyers Foundation Launches New Grant Application Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Foundation (CLF) is pleased to launch a new grant application process to support projects advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, access to justice, and civic engagement and outreach in 2023.
To be considered for a 2023 grant, nonprofit and legal services organizations should fill out the fields on the CLF's grant application page, and a staff member will then provide a complete application form.
Founded in 2019, CLF awarded seven grants in the approximate amount of $403,000 in 2020 and 2021. CLF is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization governed by a Board of Directors of philanthropists and trailblazers in the legal community. Learn more about CLF's work.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS FOUNDATION
Formed in 2019, the California Lawyers Foundation ("CLF") is the charitable arm and partner of the California Lawyers Association, California's voluntary statewide bar association. While new to the scene, the CLF is a statewide foundation actively developing and supporting projects that improve access to justice for people in need and make the legal system more fair and efficient for everyone; increase diversity in the profession and help educate Californians about the 3rd branch, the role of lawyers and the rule of law. CLF is a tax-exempt organization under Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") Section 501(c)(3). For more information about CLF, please visit calawyersfoundation.org.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION
Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE California Lawyers Association