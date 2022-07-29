Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents a $5.5 million increase over net income of $147 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income of $10.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  Note that merger and merger-related expenses of $5.9 million and $6.2 million were incurred in the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and The Fauquier Bank ("Fauquier") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.

"We finished the first half of the year with strong financial results," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We continue to add talent in the Northern Virginia and Richmond markets.  The Bank remains positioned to benefit from recent and anticipated increases in interest rates, and our history of strong credit quality has proven beneficial in trying economic times."

Second Quarter 2022 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 58.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an improvement over 99.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 1
  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased to 1.27% compared to 0.03% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 improved to 16.16% compared to 0.37% realized in same period in the prior year.
  • The Company has not incurred any merger or merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021, compared to $5.9 million incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 161 as of June 30, 2022.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 totaled $960 million, a decrease of $206 million, or 18%, compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease is due predominantly to: 1) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the amount of $71.9 million, 2) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations of $53.8 million, and 3) workouts and paydowns of loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") of $50.4 million.
  • Two loans to one borrower are in non-accrual status, totaling $511 thousand, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $17 thousand as of June 30, 2021. Acquired loans that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

__________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Loans and Asset Quality (continued)

  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $626 thousand as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million as of June 30, 2021. The June 30, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand. The portfolio includes four non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $29 thousand. Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.57% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.47% as of June 30, 2021. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $17.5 million as of June 30, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.91% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.88% as of June 30, 2021. The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.39% as of June 30, 2022 and 2.23% as of June 30, 2021.
  • A recovery of provision for loan losses of $217 thousand was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $141 thousand recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $12.5 million decreased $690 thousand, or 5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to the reduction in average balances of loans, which declined from an average of $1.2 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to an average of $985 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 17 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 6 bps from 23 bps in the same period in the prior year, due primarily to lower rates paid on deposit accounts.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 89% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $726 thousand, or 25%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 largely due to the gain on sale of two buildings of $1.1 million, offset by a $408 thousand decline in wealth management fees due to a reduction in the number of accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 declined $6.6 million, or 41%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in merger and merger-related expenses of $5.9 million and the reduction of salaries and employee benefits of $655 thousand.

Book Value

Book value per share was $25.20 as of June 30, 2022 and $29.89 as of June 30, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.24 as of June 30, 2022 compared to $26.60 as of June 30, 2021.  These values declined primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to 17.4%, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits in 2022, compared to 32.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which was higher than the statutory rate due to the non-deductibility of certain merger and merger-related expenses.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the current quarter.  The remaining 72% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services.  The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors.  Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021 *


June 30, 2021



(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

17,631


$

20,345


$

29,605


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


145,217



336,032



177,753


Federal funds sold


52,819



152,463



106,621


Securities:







Available for sale, at fair value


461,830



303,817



266,973


Restricted securities, at cost


5,138



4,950



4,272


Total securities


466,968



308,767



271,245


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


960,192



1,061,211



1,166,161


Allowance for loan losses


(5,503)



(5,984)



(5,522)


Loans, net


954,689



1,055,227



1,160,639


Premises and equipment, net


19,193



25,093



25,386


Bank owned life insurance


38,046



31,234



30,832


Goodwill


8,140



8,140



8,898


Core deposit intangible, net


7,405



8,271



8,272


Other intangible assets, net


240



274



307


Other real estate owned, net


-



611



611


Right of use asset, net


7,343



7,583



8,371


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


27,249



18,144



18,582


Total assets

$

1,744,940


$

1,972,184


$

1,847,122


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Demand deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$

512,889


$

522,281


$

449,483


Interest-bearing


399,930



446,314



431,556


Money market and savings deposit accounts


535,958



665,530



577,414


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


150,121



162,045



170,995


Total deposits


1,598,898



1,796,170



1,629,448


Advances from the FHLB


-



-



42,989


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,390



3,367



3,345


Lease liability


6,925



7,108



7,833


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


1,511



3,552



4,905


Total liabilities


1,610,724



1,810,197



1,688,520


Commitments and contingent liabilities







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-



-



-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,201



13,178



13,176


Capital surplus


104,858



104,584



104,360


Retained earnings


53,852



46,436



41,201


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(37,695)



(2,211)



(135)


Total shareholders' equity


134,216



161,987



158,602


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,744,940


$

1,972,184


$

1,847,122


Common shares outstanding


5,326,271



5,308,335



5,305,819


Common shares authorized


10,000,000



10,000,000



10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-



-



-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000



2,000,000



2,000,000



*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



For the six months ended




June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

10,610



$

13,009



$

21,379



$

18,947


Federal funds sold



302




21




363




33


Other interest-bearing deposits



219




39




355




39


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,662




757




2,674




1,264


Tax exempt



308




273




612




449


Dividends



64




32




126




66


Total interest and dividend income



13,165




14,131




25,509




20,798















Interest expense:













Demand and savings deposits



498




548




1,174




925


Certificates and other time deposits



157




324




352




604


Borrowings



49




108




97




144


Total interest expense



704




980




1,623




1,673


Net interest income



12,461




13,151




23,886




19,125


Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(217)




(141)




(69)




210


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



12,678




13,292




23,955




18,915















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



572




980




1,129




1,309


Advisory and brokerage income



210




359




426




550


Deposit account fees



458




426




923




586


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



779




599




1,486




753


Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



246




199




457




306


Resolution of commercial dispute



-




-




2,400




-


Gains on sale of assets



1,113




-




1,113




27


Other



268




357




499




428


Total noninterest income



3,646




2,920




8,433




3,959















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,086




4,741




8,817




7,143


Net occupancy



1,282




1,109




2,479




1,604


Equipment



254




340




537




456


Bank franchise tax



304




429




608




602


Computer software



357




216




620




383


Data processing



699




994




1,437




1,283


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



125




182




351




245


Marketing, advertising and promotion



259




232




526




369


Merger and merger-related expenses



-




5,874




-




6,152


Plastics expense



92




-




231




-


Professional fees



404




510




741




687


Core deposit intangible amortization



427




428




866




428


Other



1,153




938




2,324




1,422


Total noninterest expense



9,442




15,993




19,537




20,774















Income before income taxes



6,882




219




12,851




2,100


Provision for income taxes



1,197




72




2,242




448


Net income


$

5,685



$

147



$

10,609



$

1,652


Net income per common share, basic


$

1.07



$

0.03



$

1.99



$

0.41


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.06



$

0.03



$

1.98



$

0.41


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,326,271




5,305,277




5,319,166




4,019,700


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,347,008




5,320,290




5,345,242




4,031,301


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






At or For the Three Months Ended




June 30,       
2022



March 31,       
2022



December 31,       
2021



September 30,       
2021



June 30,
2021


Common Share Data:
















Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.07



$

0.93



$

0.98



$

0.59



$

0.03


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.06



$

0.92



$

0.98



$

0.59



$

0.03


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,326,271




5,311,983




5,308,108




5,306,370




5,305,277


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,347,008




5,343,564




5,338,088




5,338,872




5,320,290


Actual shares outstanding



5,326,271




5,326,271




5,308,335




5,307,235




5,305,819


Tangible book value per share at period end


$

22.24



$

24.37



$

27.36



$

26.92



$

26.60


















Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.27

%



1.03

%



1.06

%



0.65

%



0.03

%

Return on average equity 1



16.16

%



12.53

%



12.86

%



7.70

%



0.37

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.02

%



2.59

%



2.72

%



3.08

%



3.05

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.32

%



62.02

%



57.70

%



75.17

%



99.06

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



60.05

%



56.75

%



59.08

%



64.04

%



71.57

%

















Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

12,461



$

11,425



$

12,359



$

13,504



$

13,151


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

12,543



$

11,506



$

12,437



$

13,581



$

13,224


















Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.79

%



8.03

%



7.61

%



7.59

%



7.66

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



16.51

%



15.66

%



14.56

%



13.74

%



13.47

%

















Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,668,471



$

1,802,461



$

1,817,010



$

1,750,799



$

1,740,338


Average gross loans


$

984,883



$

1,031,593



$

1,088,278



$

1,140,281



$

1,214,123


Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period


$

1,925



$

9,976



$

24,482



$

36,740



$

73,784


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

17,502



$

17,920



$

18,466



$

19,328



$

20,582


















Allowance for loan losses:
















Beginning of period


$

5,834



$

5,984



$

5,623



$

5,522



$

5,615


Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(217)




148




537




267




(141)


Charge-offs



(191)




(473)




(230)




(208)




(156)


Recoveries



77




175




54




42




204


Net recoveries (charge-offs)



(114)




(298)




(176)




(166)




48


End of period


$

5,503



$

5,834



$

5,984



$

5,623



$

5,522


















Non-accrual loans 4


$

511



$

518



$

495



$

777



$

17


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



626




837




800




1,044




2,770


OREO



-




611




611




611




611


Total nonperforming assets (NPA)


$

1,137



$

1,966



$

1,906



$

2,432



$

3,398


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.07

%



0.10

%



0.10

%



0.13

%



0.18

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.12

%



0.20

%



0.18

%



0.22

%



0.29

%

ALLL to gross loans



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.51

%



0.47

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.39

%



2.35

%



2.30

%



2.24

%



2.23

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4



0.05

%



0.05

%



0.05

%



0.07

%



0.00

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.05

%



0.12

%



0.06

%



0.06

%



-0.02

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

5

Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended




June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average


(dollars in thousands)


Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

325,833



$

1,726




2.12

%


$

211,827



$

792




1.50

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,352




390




2.39

%



58,398




346




2.37

%

Total Securities 1



391,185




2,116




2.16

%



270,225




1,138




1.68

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



847,661




8,988




4.25

%



997,446




10,175




4.09

%

Commercial



86,394




995




4.62

%



144,209




1,967




5.47

%

Consumer



50,828




627




4.95

%



72,468




867




4.80

%

      Total Loans



984,883




10,610




4.32

%



1,214,123




13,009




4.30

%

Fed Funds Sold



150,393




302




0.81

%



106,934




21




0.08

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



142,010




219




0.62

%



149,056




36




0.10

%

Total Earning Assets



1,668,471




13,247




3.18

%



1,740,338




14,204




3.27

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,866)










(5,732)








Total Non-Earning Assets



133,526










124,287








Total Assets


$

1,796,131









$

1,858,893



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

411,374



$

58




0.06

%


$

437,611



$

93




0.09

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



550,883




440




0.32

%



561,940




455




0.32

%

Time Deposits



152,695




157




0.41

%



169,556




324




0.77

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,114,952




655




0.24

%



1,169,107




872




0.30

%

Borrowings












43,030




59




0.55

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,383




49




5.81

%



3,334




49




5.89

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,118,335




704




0.25

%



1,215,471




980




0.32

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



527,008










471,078








Other liabilities



10,067










14,109








Total Liabilities



1,655,410










1,700,658








Shareholders' Equity



140,721










158,235








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,796,131









$

1,858,893








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

12,543









$

13,224





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.93

%









2.95

%

Cost of Funds









0.17

%









0.23

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









0.17

%









0.23

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.02

%









3.05

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the six month ended




June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average


(dollars in thousands)


Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

287,241



$

2,800




1.95

%


$

176,151



$

1,264




1.44

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,249




775




2.38

%



45,818




569




2.48

%

Total Securities 1



352,490




3,575




2.03

%



221,969




1,833




1.65

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



866,863




18,082




4.21

%



679,951




14,282




4.24

%

Commercial



89,944




2,084




4.67

%



166,941




3,156




3.81

%

Consumer



51,302




1,213




4.77

%



63,148




1,509




4.82

%

      Total Loans



1,008,109




21,379




4.28

%



910,040




18,947




4.20

%

Fed Funds Sold



151,429




363




0.48

%



87,276




72




0.17

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



235,418




356




0.30

%



74,475




66




0.18

%

Total Earning Assets



1,747,446




25,673




2.96

%



1,293,760




20,918




3.26

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,946)










(5,624)








Total Non-Earning Assets



124,851










84,069








Total Assets


$

1,866,351









$

1,372,205



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

416,393



$

119




0.06

%


$

291,025



$

119




0.08

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



603,259




1,055




0.35

%



422,048




806




0.39

%

Time Deposits



155,544




352




0.46

%



134,355




604




0.91

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,175,196




1,526




0.26

%



847,428




1,529




0.36

%

Borrowings












36,551




95




0.52

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,377




98




5.85

%



1,255




49




7.87

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,178,573




1,624




0.28

%



885,234




1,673




0.38

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



527,049










363,709








Other liabilities



10,704










2,877








Total Liabilities



1,716,326










1,251,820








Shareholders' Equity



150,025










120,385








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,866,351









$

1,372,205








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

24,049









$

19,245





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.68

%









2.88

%

Cost of Funds









0.19

%









0.27

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









0.19

%









0.26

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









2.78

%









3.00

%

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended




June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

12,461



$

11,425



$

12,359



$

13,504



$

13,151


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



82




81




78




77




73


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

12,543



$

11,506



$

12,437



$

13,581



$

13,224


















Efficiency ratio 2



58.6

%



62.3

%



58.0

%



75.5

%



99.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.3

%



62.0

%



57.7

%



75.2

%



99.1

%

















Net interest margin



3.00

%



2.57

%



2.70

%



3.06

%



3.03

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.02

%



2.59

%



2.72

%



3.08

%



3.05

%



















As of




June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021


Other financial measures
















ALLL to gross loans



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.51

%



0.47

%

Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.34

%



0.37

%



0.39

%



0.39

%



0.41

%

ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.91

%



0.95

%



0.95

%



0.90

%



0.88

%

















ALLL to gross loans



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.51

%



0.47

%

Fair value mark to gross loans



1.82

%



1.77

%



1.74

%



1.73

%



1.76

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.39

%



2.35

%



2.30

%



2.24

%



2.23

%

















Book value per share


$

25.20



$

27.42



$

30.50



$

30.13



$

29.89


Impact of intangible assets



(2.96)




(3.05)




(3.14)




(3.21)



$

(3.29)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

22.24



$

24.37



$

27.36



$

26.92



$

26.60




1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-national-bankshares-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-301596110.html

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.