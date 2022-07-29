Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.5 million ($0.99 per share), compared to $3.6 million ($1.44 per share) during the second quarter of 2021.
Net interest income was $11.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 50%, compared to $5.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense was $10.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 8%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.
Total loans increased $88 million, or 9%, to $1.11 billion from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2021. Commercial real estate and agricultural lending activity increased compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.19% as of June 30, 2022, down from 0.43% at June 30, 2021.
The provision for loan loss remained at $0.9 million as asset quality continues to remain strong. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same amount in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.97 million at June 30, 2022 and represented 1.54% of gross loans compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.
Deposits increased $7.6 million, or 1%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio rose $134.3 million or 106% year over year and totaled $261.4 million at June 30, 2022 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17%, up from 8.96% last year.
On June 14, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable July 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.
In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from one of our record quarters a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong agricultural performance and good liquidity with our borrowers. We continue to monitor the impact of supply chain issues and staffing shortages on our businesses and consumers. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain strong, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH
(000s omitted, except share data)
2022
2021
Interest Income
$ 12,470
$ 12,367
Interest Expense
1,232
1,733
Net Interest Income
11,238
10,634
Provision for Loan Losses
450
450
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,788
10,184
Other Income
2,941
5,887
FDIC Assessments
90
60
Other Expenses
10,337
11,175
Income Before Income Taxes
3,302
4,836
Applicable Income Taxes
837
1,264
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 2,465
$ 3,572
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 0.99
$ 1.44
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,482,821
2,482,675
** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 19,175
$ 140,677
Federal Funds Sold
1,027
26,179
Investment Securities
261,440
127,108
Loans and Leases
1,105,015
1,016,719
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
(16,970)
(15,837)
Loans, Net
1,088,045
1,000,882
Bank Premises & Equipment
26,759
27,323
Intangibles
8,788
8,392
Other Real Estate Owned
2,376
2,968
Accrued Interest Receivable
5,421
4,821
Other Assets
30,567
34,254
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,443,598
$ 1,372,604
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
180,075
170,055
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
406,883
388,595
Savings Deposits
293,440
270,274
Time Deposits
307,788
351,637
Total Deposits
1,188,186
1,180,561
Repurchase Agreements
27,865
17,816
Fed Funds Purchased
43,038
0
FHLB and Other Borrowings
35,505
5,000
Interest Payable
73
240
Subordinated Debt
9,773
15,723
Total Repos & Borrowings
116,254
38,779
Other Liabilities
11,544
20,011
Dividends Payable
507
382
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,316,491
$ 1,239,733
CAPITAL
Common Stock
2,484
2,485
Surplus
25,742
25,871
Preferred Stock
0
0
Retained Earnings
109,999
101,770
FASB 115 Adjustment
(11,118)
2,745
TOTAL CAPITAL
127,107
132,871
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
$ 1,443,598
$ 1,372,604
Book Value Per Share
$ 51.19
$ 53.52
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 47.66
$ 50.14
Bid Price
$ 46.00
$ 45.60
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,482,821
2,482,675
