Wolfgang Puck Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed in California

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Angela Tate, a resident of Los Angeles, California, alleging that a defective Wolfgang Puck pressure cooker burned her when its lid opened while its contents were still under pressure.

Ms. Tate's substantial burn injuries occurred despite marketing claims from Wolfgang Puck representatives stating that the pressure cooker lid cannot possibly be opened during the cooking process. According to the Complaint, Wolfgang Puck Enterprises Inc. was negligent in the "manufacture, sale, warnings, quality assurance, quality control, distribution, advertising, promotion, sale and marketing of their pressure cookers." In refusing to acknowledge or fix the defects that make them dangerous, the manufacturers showed a "callous, reckless, willful, depraves indifference to the health, safety, and welfare" of its own customers.

This suit is filed by Anna Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

