PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 per Unit and Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

- Second quarter net income attributable to the limited partners of $39.2 million, or $0.62 per common unit, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $58.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million
- Year-to-date debt reduced by $70.0 million through repayments on the revolving credit facility
- Declares quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit
- PBF Energy Announces Agreement to Acquire Remaining Public Stake in PBF Logistics LP
PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX, the "Partnership") today announced second quarter 2022 net income attributable to the limited partners of $39.2 million, or $0.62 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $44.2 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $58.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million and distributable cash flow of $49.6 million. Included in reported results for the second quarter are $2.9 million, or $0.05 per common unit, of non-cash unit-based compensation expense and continued environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals. Also included in second quarter results is approximately $3.5 million of one-time, incremental revenue related to certain East Coast storage operations.
"PBF Logistics enjoyed another quarter of safe, reliable and consistent operations. We reduced our net leverage by an incremental $45 million, $70 million on a year-to-date basis, and today announced a quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit," said PBF Logistics GP LLC Executive Vice President Matt Lucey. "Our 2022 focus is on the continued health and safety of our employees and operations, providing high-quality, uninterrupted service to our customers."
As of June 30, 2022, the Partnership had approximately $497.2 million of liquidity, including approximately $30.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and access to approximately $466.5 million under its revolving credit facility. Year-to-date, the outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility has been reduced by $70.0 million.
The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on August 25, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2022.
This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). All of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.
On July 28, 2022, the Partnership and PBF Energy Inc. ("PBF Energy") announced a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which PBF Energy will acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership not already owned by PBF Energy and its subsidiaries on the closing date of the transaction (the "Merger Transaction"). The Merger Agreement provides that each outstanding common unit of the Partnership held by an unaffiliated common unitholder will receive 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. For additional information on this transaction, please refer to the separate joint press release published today.
The Partnership defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and change in contingent consideration. The Partnership defines EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and change in contingent consideration attributable to PBFX, which excludes results of acquisitions from affiliates of PBF Energy prior to the effective dates of such transactions and earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out (the portion of earnings associated with an earn-out provision related to the purchase of CPI Operations LLC ("CPI"), (the "Contingent Consideration")). The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
For additional information on the Partnership's non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, refer to the supplemental information provided in "Results of Operations" and the Earnings Release Tables included herein.
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined under the federal securities laws) made by the Partnership and its management. Such statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and projections, including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to risks related to the Merger Transaction, including the risk that the transaction is not consummated during the expected timeframe, or at all, the risks relating to the securities markets generally, the impact of adverse market conditions impacting PBFX's logistics and other assets, the possibility that the Partnership may not consummate any potential future acquisitions, the Partnership's plans for financing any potential future acquisitions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks inherent in PBFX's business. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see PBFX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect information, facts and circumstances only as of the date they are made. The Partnership assumes no responsibility or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.
The following tables present our results of operations, related operational information and reconciliations of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to our EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow (each as defined below) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Our results of operations may not be comparable to our historical results of operations due to certain debt transactions and our annual inflation adjustment to our commercial agreements.
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and change in contingent consideration. We define EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and change in contingent consideration attributable to PBFX, which excludes the results of acquisitions from PBF LLC prior to the effective dates of such transactions and earnings attributable to the CPI Operations LLC ("CPI") earn-out (the portion of earnings associated with an earn-out provision related to the purchase of CPI (the "Contingent Consideration")). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. We define distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We use distributable cash flow to calculate a measure we refer to as our coverage ratio. Our coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by our total distribution declared. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
While EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, they are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:
- our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
- the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
- our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
- the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. We believe that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and it provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. However, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are reconciled to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Earnings Release Tables included herein.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because they may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting their utility.
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except unit and per unit data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Affiliate
$ 79,624
$ 75,107
$ 155,609
$ 151,040
Third-party
13,742
14,731
27,200
26,303
Total revenue
93,366
89,838
182,809
177,343
Costs and expenses:
Operating and maintenance expenses
28,191
25,447
57,606
50,495
General and administrative expenses
6,682
6,226
10,593
10,690
Depreciation and amortization
9,146
9,276
18,630
18,681
Change in contingent consideration
—
1,149
238
1,804
Total costs and expenses
44,019
42,098
87,067
81,670
Income from operations
49,347
47,740
95,742
95,673
Other expense:
Interest expense, net
(9,706)
(10,212)
(19,419)
(20,499)
Amortization of loan fees and debt premium
(415)
(426)
(833)
(855)
Accretion on discounted liabilities
(5)
(6)
(10)
(12)
Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders
$ 39,221
$ 37,096
$ 75,480
$ 74,307
Net income per limited partner unit (f):
Common units - basic
$ 0.62
$ 0.59
$ 1.20
$ 1.18
Common units - diluted
0.62
0.59
1.20
1.18
Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding (f):
Common units - basic
63,050,107
62,785,212
63,000,110
62,737,272
Common units - diluted
63,205,739
62,982,884
63,078,204
62,859,734
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except barrel and per unit data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Transportation and Terminaling Segment
Terminals
Total throughput (barrels per day ("bpd")) (a)(c)
279,692
257,765
258,311
238,922
Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month) (c)
2,256,829
2,421,334
2,349,178
2,455,834
Pipelines
Total throughput (bpd) (a)(c)
147,691
153,834
159,452
153,650
Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month) (c)
1,270,012
1,031,234
1,235,834
1,032,490
Storage Segment
Storage capacity reserved (average shell capacity barrels per month) (c)
7,728,150
7,670,900
7,814,688
7,638,031
Total throughput (bpd) (a)(c)
6,144
23,113
7,872
15,535
Cash Flow Information:
Net cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$ 44,150
$ 35,463
$ 111,472
$ 90,285
Investing activities
(1,705)
(2,255)
(3,138)
(3,509)
Financing activities
(65,076)
(44,764)
(111,540)
(90,650)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$ (22,631)
$ (11,556)
$ (3,206)
$ (3,874)
Other Financial Information:
EBITDA attributable to PBFX (b)
$ 58,077
$ 57,016
$ 113,939
$ 114,939
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$ 57,487
$ 59,979
$ 114,068
$ 118,975
Distributable cash flow (b)
$ 49,619
$ 48,535
$ 95,319
$ 96,713
Quarterly distribution declared per unit (d)
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
Distributions (d):
Common
$ 19,093
$ 19,021
$ 38,186
$ 37,945
Total distributions
$ 19,093
$ 19,021
$ 38,186
$ 37,945
Coverage ratio (b)
2.60x
2.55x
2.50x
2.54x
Capital expenditures
$ 1,705
$ 2,255
$ 3,138
$ 3,509
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Information:
2022
2021
Cash and cash equivalents (e)
$ 30,698
$ 33,904
Property, plant and equipment, net
771,721
787,338
Total assets
866,952
901,297
Total debt (e)
553,377
622,544
Total liabilities
578,528
652,601
Partners' equity
288,424
248,696
Total liabilities and equity
866,952
901,297
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP
TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (b):
Net income
$ 39,221
$ 37,096
$ 75,480
$ 74,307
Interest expense, net
9,706
10,212
19,419
20,499
Amortization of loan fees and debt premium
415
426
833
855
Accretion on discounted liabilities
5
6
10
12
Change in contingent consideration
—
1,149
238
1,804
Depreciation and amortization
9,146
9,276
18,630
18,681
EBITDA
58,493
58,165
114,610
116,158
Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out
416
1,149
671
1,219
EBITDA attributable to PBFX
58,077
57,016
113,939
114,939
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
2,824
2,834
3,478
3,823
Cash interest
(9,741)
(10,266)
(19,497)
(20,612)
Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX
(1,541)
(1,049)
(2,601)
(1,437)
Distributable cash flow
$ 49,619
$ 48,535
$ 95,319
$ 96,713
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (b):
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 44,150
$ 35,463
$ 111,472
$ 90,285
Change in operating assets and liabilities
7,461
15,324
(12,803)
9,197
Interest expense, net
9,706
10,212
19,419
20,499
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
(2,824)
(2,834)
(3,478)
(3,823)
EBITDA
58,493
58,165
114,610
116,158
Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out
416
1,149
671
1,219
EBITDA attributable to PBFX
58,077
57,016
113,939
114,939
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
2,824
2,834
3,478
3,823
Cash interest
(9,741)
(10,266)
(19,497)
(20,612)
Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX
(1,541)
(1,049)
(2,601)
(1,437)
Distributable cash flow
$ 49,619
$ 48,535
$ 95,319
$ 96,713
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP
TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (b):
Net income
$ 39,221
$ 37,096
$ 75,480
$ 74,307
Interest expense, net
9,706
10,212
19,419
20,499
Amortization of loan fees and debt premium
415
426
833
855
Accretion on discounted liabilities
5
6
10
12
Change in contingent consideration
—
1,149
238
1,804
Depreciation and amortization
9,146
9,276
18,630
18,681
EBITDA
58,493
58,165
114,610
116,158
Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out
416
1,149
671
1,219
EBITDA attributable to PBFX
58,077
57,016
113,939
114,939
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
2,824
2,834
3,478
3,823
East Coast Terminals environmental remediation costs
45
129
110
213
East Coast Storage Assets one-time, incremental revenue
(3,459)
—
(3,459)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 57,487
$ 59,979
$ 114,068
$ 118,975
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue
$ 70,718
$ 22,648
$ —
$ 93,366
Depreciation and amortization
7,087
2,059
—
9,146
Income (loss) from operations
43,113
12,916
(6,682)
49,347
Other expense
—
—
10,126
10,126
Capital expenditures
1,271
434
—
1,705
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue
$ 70,708
$ 19,130
$ —
$ 89,838
Depreciation and amortization
7,105
2,171
—
9,276
Income (loss) from operations
45,448
8,518
(6,226)
47,740
Other expense
—
—
10,644
10,644
Capital expenditures
2,254
1
—
2,255
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue
$ 140,966
$ 41,843
$ —
$ 182,809
Depreciation and amortization
14,517
4,113
—
18,630
Income (loss) from operations
85,192
21,143
(10,593)
95,742
Other expense
—
—
20,262
20,262
Capital expenditures
2,573
565
—
3,138
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue
$ 142,185
$ 35,158
$ —
$ 177,343
Depreciation and amortization
14,340
4,341
—
18,681
Income (loss) from operations
92,057
14,306
(10,690)
95,673
Other expense
—
—
21,366
21,366
Capital expenditures
3,309
200
—
3,509
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Balance at June 30, 2022
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total assets
$ 650,111
$ 189,100
$ 27,741
$ 866,952
Balance at December 31, 2021
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total assets
$ 688,005
$ 188,393
$ 24,899
$ 901,297
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
(a)
Calculated as the sum of the average throughput per day for each asset group for the periods presented.
(b)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 4 for definitions of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and coverage ratio.
(c)
Operating information reflects activity subsequent to our acquisitions, the execution of the commercial agreements with PBF Holding and the completion of certain organic growth projects.
(d)
On July 28, 2022, the board of directors of our general partner announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner unit based on the results of the second quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable on August 25, 2022 to PBFX unitholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2022. The total distribution amount includes the expected distributions to be made related to second quarter earnings.
(e)
Management also utilizes net debt as a metric in assessing our leverage. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt. We believe this measurement is also useful to investors since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire or pay down our debt. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our debt levels as reported under GAAP. Our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because it may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting its utility. Our net debt as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was $522,679 and $588,640, respectively.
(f)
We base our calculation of net income per limited partner unit on the weighted-average number of limited partner units outstanding during the period and the amount of available cash that has been, or will be, distributed to the limited partners.
