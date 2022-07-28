Nurses at Lawrence General Hospital Reach Late-Night Tentative Agreement with Management

Scheduled Picket for This Afternoon (Thursday, July 28) Cancelled

LAWRENCE, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The five hundred unionized nurses of Lawrence General Hospital, who are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, reached a tentative contract agreement with hospital management at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

As a result, the nurses' informational picket that was scheduled for today (Thursday, July 28) from 2 to 5 p.m. will NOT occur.

Following a review of the tentative agreement by the union membership, as well as a still-to-be-scheduled ratification vote, highlights of the agreement will be shared in a subsequent media release.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest registered nurse union in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

