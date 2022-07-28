LEADER BANK NAMED AMONG MOST CHARITABLE COMPANIES IN MASSACHUSETTS

ARLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is proud to announce that it has been named an honoree in the 2022 Boston Business Journal Corporate Citizenship Awards with more than $250,000 donated to Massachusetts charities, non-profits, local municipalities, and community groups in 2021.

This marks the sixth year in a row Leader Bank has been recognized by the publication as one of the Commonwealth's top charitable contributors for donations made by the Bank directly as well as through the Leader Bank Charitable Foundation. The Bank will be honored for the recognition at an award ceremony in September.

"Leader Bank is proud to have been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the most charitable companies in the Commonwealth," said Sushil Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. "Supporting the charitable organizations that serve our communities both financially and through our team members volunteering their time remains an integral part of Leader Bank's mission and values."

The Boston Business Journal Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities by donating at least $100,000 to Massachusetts-based charities – a feat that is even more important during times of hardship such as those we continued to experience throughout 2021.

"We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones.

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.7 billion in assets. Leader Bank's team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has expanded its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

