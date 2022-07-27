Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 8 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)(PRNewswire)

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Kathy Sauvé, 713-296-3915

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-corporation-declares-second-quarter-2022-dividend-301594627.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.