HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS MEDICAL STOP LOSS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF STOP LOSS INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Stop Loss Insurance Brokers, Inc. and Berkeley Insurance Brokers, Inc. (collectively, Stop Loss Insurance Brokers). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Boston, Massachusetts, Stop Loss Insurance Brokers is a leading independent broker for medical stop loss for the self-funded municipal market and businesses throughout Massachusetts and New England.

"We are thrilled to add such a talented team which expands our expertise in both product and the Public Entity industry," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of Hub New England. "We are thrilled to have Denise Doyle and the talented Stop Loss Insurance Brokers team join Hub's benefits practice."

"Hub is a good fit for our organization," said Denise Doyle, President of Stop Loss Insurance Brokers. "We are pleased to be partnering with Hub to be able to provide our clients with access to their many programs and markets."

Stop Loss Insurance Brokers was represented by the consulting firm Authentic Advisors for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

