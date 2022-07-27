Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Sales of $5.6 billion , Up 17.1%

Diluted EPS of $2.62 , Up 92.6%

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.20 , Up 26.4%

Significant Progress on Integration of Kaman Distribution Group

Raises 2022 Outlook for Revenue Growth and Diluted and Adjusted Diluted EPS

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

GPC Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Genuine Parts Company) (PRNewswire)

"GPC achieved another record quarter, consisting of double-digit sales and earnings increases and a steady cadence of continued growth," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are benefiting from the resiliency of our Automotive and Industrial businesses and the strategic mix of our operations. We want to thank our 53,000 talented GPC teammates for their exceptional work and commitment to excellence."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Sales were $5.6 billion, a 17.1% increase compared to $4.8 billion in the same period of the prior year. The sales growth reflects an 11.5% increase in comparable sales and an 8.8% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a 3.2% net unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other.

Net income was $373 million, or $2.62 per diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $196 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income, which excludes a net benefit $59 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in a non-recurring gain on the sale of S.P. Richards real estate partially offset by transaction and other costs related to the acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group (KDG), was $313 million, an increase of 23.9% compared to adjusted net income of $253 million for the same period of the prior year. On a per share diluted basis, adjusted net income was $2.20, an increase of 26.4% compared to $1.74 per diluted share last year. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income for more information.

Second Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights

Automotive Parts Group

Automotive sales were $3.5 billion, up 8.5% from the same period in 2021, improvement from an 8.4% global increase in comparable sales and a 4.5% contribution from acquisitions, net of a 4.4% unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other. Segment profit of $323 million increased 10.9%, with a segment profit margin of 9.3%, up 20 basis points from the same period of the prior year.

Industrial Parts Group

Industrial sales were $2.1 billion, up 34.5% from the same period in 2021, and reflecting a 17.8% increase in comparable sales and a 17.6% contribution from the acquisition of KDG, slightly offset by a 0.9% unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Segment profit of $225 million increased 49.9%, with profit margin of 10.6%, up 110 basis points from the same period of the prior year.

Will Stengel, President, stated, "Our second quarter results were driven by exceptional execution from our teammates along with the continued focus on our strategic investments, which delivered strong sales and margin expansion in both segments. In addition, we were pleased to further strengthen our balance sheet and generate continued strong cash flow.

"The strength in Automotive was broad-based across our global operations. Likewise, the continued strength in Industrial led to its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales comps," said Mr. Stengel.

Six Months 2022 Results

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $10.9 billion, a 17.8% increase from $9.2 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income for the six months was $618 million, or $4.34 per diluted share. The Company's adjusted net income was $579 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, an increase of 25.3% compared to $3.24 per diluted share last year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company generated operating cash flow from operations of $791 million during the first half of 2022, an increase from $704 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by higher net income and the effective management of our working capital. We used $1.5 billion in cash for investing activities, primarily in connection with the acquisition of KDG, in addition to $153 million for capital expenditures. We also had $585 million in cash provided by financing activities, which includes $1 billion of net proceeds from debt, primarily related to the KDG acquisition. This was partially offset by quarterly dividends of $243 million paid to shareholders and $123 million of share repurchases. Free cash flow was $638 million for the first half of 2022.

The Company ended the quarter with $2 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.5 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $519 million in cash and cash equivalents.

2022 Outlook

In consideration of several factors, the Company is updating full-year 2022 guidance previously provided in its earnings release on April 21, 2022. The Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook, geopolitical conflicts and the potential impact on results in establishing its updated guidance, which is outlined in the table below. The Company will continue to update full-year guidance during 2022, as appropriate.





For the Year Ending December 31, 2022



Previous Outlook

Updated Outlook Total sales growth

10% to 12%

12% to 14% Automotive sales growth

5% to 7%

6% to 8% Industrial sales growth

21% to 23%

26% to 28% Diluted earnings per share

$7.56 to $7.71

$8.08 to $8.23 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$7.70 to $7.85

$7.80 to $7.95 Effective tax rate

Approximately 25%

Approximately 25% Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

$1.5 billion to $1.7 billion Free cash flow

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

"We have had an exceptional first half of 2022, boosted by our Industrial business and success of our acquisition of KDG along with solid Automotive results. Our outlook for the full-year reflects our ongoing confidence in our businesses to execute our strategies despite a dynamic and uncertain external landscape," Mr. Donahue concluded.

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income from operations, adjusted diluted net income from operations per common share and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of adjusted net income from operations, adjusted diluted net income from operations per common share and free cash flow, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of our core operations. We considered these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with our core operations. We do not, nor do we suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below.

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a key metric that refers to period-over-period comparisons of our sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency and other. We consider this metric useful to investors because it provides greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the our core ongoing operations. This is a metric that is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, although our calculation of the metric may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate this metric in the same manner.

Conference Call

We will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results of the quarter. A supplemental earnings deck will also be available for reference. Interested parties may listen to the call and view the supplemental earnings deck on our website at http://genuineparts.investorroom.com. The call is also available by dialing 888-317-6003, conference ID 0479094. A replay will also be available on our website or at 877-344-7529, conference ID 2048254, two hours after the completion of the call.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, we are a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Our Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. Our Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, we serve our global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this report, as well as in other materials we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), release to the public, or make available on our website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our view of business and economic trends for the remainder of the year and our expectations regarding our ability to capitalize on these business and economic trends and to execute our strategic priorities, and the updated full-year 2022 financial guidance provided. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking.

We caution you that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs) or deflation and geopolitical conflicts such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; volatility in oil prices; significant cost increases, such as rising fuel and freight expenses; the extent and duration of the disruption to our business operations caused by the global health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, on vehicle miles driven as well as other metrics that affect our business, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives in our two business segments; slowing demand for our products; the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; disruptions in global supply chains and in our suppliers operations, including as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on our suppliers and our supply chain; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs, environmental and social policy, infrastructure programs and privacy legislation, and their impact to us, our suppliers and customers; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; our ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, including as a result of the work from home environment; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of our information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our report on Form10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (all of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, such as the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales

$ 5,602,414

$ 4,783,738

$ 10,897,049

$ 9,248,452 Cost of goods sold

3,641,615

3,094,633

7,110,303

6,018,532 Gross profit

1,960,799

1,689,105

3,786,746

3,229,920 Operating expenses:















Selling, administrative and other expenses

1,364,015

1,349,309

2,767,994

2,544,473 Depreciation and amortization

85,890

73,960

173,259

146,256 Provision for doubtful accounts

2,899

5,037

7,393

9,946 Total operating expenses

1,452,804

1,428,306

2,948,646

2,700,675 Non-operating expense (income):















Interest expense, net

20,248

15,362

40,098

33,686 Other

(3,820)

(24,170)

(19,281)

(59,907) Total non-operating expense (income)

16,428

(8,808)

20,817

(26,221) Income before income taxes

491,567

269,607

817,283

555,466 Income taxes

119,038

73,111

198,916

141,260 Net income

$ 372,529

$ 196,496

$ 618,367

$ 414,206 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.8950

$ 0.8150

$ 1.7900

$ 1.6300 Basic earnings per share

$ 2.63

$ 1.36

$ 4.36

$ 2.87 Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.62

$ 1.36

$ 4.34

$ 2.85

















Weighted average common shares

outstanding

141,581

144,211

141,747

144,312 Dilutive effect of stock options and non-

vested restricted stock awards

723

772

835

846 Weighted average common shares

outstanding – assuming dilution

142,304

144,983

142,582

145,158



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales:















Automotive

$ 3,467,494

$ 3,196,299

$ 6,743,115

$ 6,149,464 Industrial

2,134,920

1,587,439

4,153,934

3,098,988 Total net sales

$ 5,602,414

$ 4,783,738

$ 10,897,049

$ 9,248,452 Segment profit:















Automotive

$ 322,553

$ 290,758

$ 587,126

$ 526,436 Industrial

225,472

150,413

413,825

275,705 Total segment profit

548,025

441,171

1,000,951

802,141 Interest expense, net

(20,248)

(15,362)

(40,098)

(33,686) Intangible asset amortization

(39,630)

(27,384)

(79,324)

(52,928) Corporate expense

(73,312)

(51,397)

(115,063)

(82,640) Other unallocated costs (1)

76,732

(77,421)

50,817

(77,421) Income before income taxes

$ 491,567

$ 269,607

$ 817,283

$ 555,466

(1) The following table presents a summary of the other unallocated costs:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Other unallocated costs:















Gain on sale of real estate (2)

$ 102,803

$ —

$ 102,803

$ — Gain on insurance proceeds (3)

$ 873

$ —

$ 1,507

$ — Product liability damages award (4)

—

(77,421)

—

(77,421) Transaction and other costs (5)

(26,944)

—

(53,493)

— Total other unallocated costs

$ 76,732

$ (77,421)

$ 50,817

$ (77,421)

(2) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards.



(3) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant

and equipment and other fire-related costs.



(4) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021

in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim.



(5) Adjustment primarily reflects legal and professional, restructuring, lease termination and other

costs associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition and subsequent integration of KDG. These

costs also include a $17 million impairment charge driven by a decision to retire certain legacy

trade names, classified as other intangible assets, prior to the end of their estimated useful lives

as part of executing our KDG integration and rebranding strategy.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 519,131

$ 987,389 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

(2022 – $57,413; 2021 – $43,751)

2,235,453

1,899,978 Merchandise inventories, net

4,296,191

3,679,113 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,475,493

1,155,114 Total current assets

8,526,268

7,721,594 Goodwill

2,538,240

1,922,544 Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

1,853,222

1,461,886 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation

(2022 – $1,370,095; 2021 – $1,336,175)

1,236,859

1,175,953 Operating lease assets

1,067,614

1,059,068 Other assets

1,015,984

744,937 Total assets

$ 16,238,187

$ 14,085,982









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 5,409,587

$ 4,729,240 Current portion of debt

14,118

48,094 Dividends payable

126,716

117,536 Other current liabilities

1,743,439

1,626,325 Total current liabilities

7,293,860

6,521,195 Long-term debt

3,304,223

2,472,980 Operating lease liabilities

800,672

798,079 Pension and other post–retirement benefit liabilities

263,314

255,175 Deferred tax liabilities

407,763

230,463 Other long-term liabilities

514,792

562,945 Equity:







Preferred stock, par value – $1 per share; authorized –

10,000,000 shares; none issued

—

— Common stock, par value – $1 per share; authorized –

450,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding – 2022 –

141,280,841 shares; 2021 – 143,301,673 shares

141,281

143,302 Additional paid-in capital

123,388

111,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(953,228)

(1,003,554) Retained earnings

4,329,115

3,982,159 Total parent equity

3,640,556

3,233,879 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

13,007

11,266 Total equity

3,653,563

3,245,145 Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,238,187

$ 14,085,982

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 618,367

$ 414,206 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Depreciation and amortization

173,259

146,256 Share-based compensation

17,882

14,521 Gain on sale of real estate

(102,803)

— Intangible asset impairment

17,061

— Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation

(3,137)

(6,627) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

70,356

136,074 Net cash provided by operating activities

790,985

704,430 Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(152,976)

(89,993) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

140,841

22,065 Proceeds from divestitures of businesses

26,102

13,705 Acquisitions of businesses and other investing activities

(1,557,420)

(97,168) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,543,453)

(151,391) Financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

3,850,642

31,599 Payments on debt

(2,872,124)

(142,295) Share-based awards exercised

(14,420)

(19,330) Dividends paid

(242,767)

(231,627) Purchases of stock

(122,919)

(184,365) Other financing activities

(13,901)

(2,159) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

584,511

(548,177) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(27,613)

(7,639) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(195,570)

(2,777) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

714,701

990,166 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 519,131

$ 987,389

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND GAAP

DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income

$ 372,529

$ 196,496

$ 618,367

$ 414,206

















Adjustments:















Gain on sale of real estate (1)

(102,803)

—

(102,803)

— Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

(873)

—

(1,507)

— Product liability damages award (3)

—

77,421

—

77,421 Transaction and other costs (4)

26,944

—

53,493

— Total adjustments

(76,732)

77,421

(50,817)

77,421 Tax impact of adjustments

17,291

(21,322)

11,187

(21,322) Adjusted net income

$ 313,088

$ 252,595

$ 578,737

$ 470,305

The table below represent amounts per common share assuming dilution:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income

$ 2.62

$ 1.36

$ 4.34

$ 2.85

















Adjustments:















Gain on sale of real estate (1)

(0.72)

—

(0.72)

— Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

(0.01)

—

(0.02)

— Product liability damages award (3)

—

0.53

—

0.53 Transaction and other costs (4)

0.19

—

0.38

— Total adjustments

(0.54)

0.53

(0.36)

0.53 Tax impact of adjustments

0.12

(0.15)

0.08

(0.14) Adjusted net income

$ 2.20

$ 1.74

$ 4.06

$ 3.24 Weighted average common shares

outstanding – assuming dilution

142,304

144,983

142,582

145,158

The table below clarifies where the items that have been adjusted above to improve comparability of the

financial information from period to period are presented in the condensed consolidated statements of

income.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Line item:















Cost of goods sold

$ —

$ —

$ 5,000

$ — Selling, administrative and other expenses

(75,859)

77,421

(54,310)

77,421 Non-operating expense (income): Other

(873)

—

(1,507)

— Total adjustments

$ (76,732)

$ 77,421

$ (50,817)

$ 77,421

(1) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards.



(2) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant

and equipment and other fire-related costs.



(3) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021

in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim.



(4) Adjustment primarily reflects legal and professional, restructuring, lease termination and other

costs associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition and subsequent integration of KDG. These

costs also include a $17 million impairment charge driven by a decision to retire certain legacy

trade names, classified as other intangible assets, prior to the end of their estimated useful lives

as part of executing our KDG integration and rebranding strategy.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CHANGE IN NET SALES SUMMARY

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

8.4 %

4.5 %

(4.6) %

0.2 %

8.5 % Industrial

17.8 %

17.6 %

(0.9) %

— %

34.5 % Total Net Sales

11.5 %

8.8 %

(3.3) %

0.1 %

17.1 %





Six months ended June 30, 2022



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

9.3 %

3.9 %

(3.5) %

— %

9.7 % Industrial

17.0 %

17.7 %

(0.7) %

— %

34.0 % Total Net Sales

11.8 %

8.6 %

(2.6) %

— %

17.8 %

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 790,985

$ 704,430 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(152,976)

(89,993) Free Cash Flow

$ 638,009

$ 614,437





For the Year Ending December 31, 2022



Previous Outlook

Updated Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

$1.5 billion to $1.7 billion Purchases of property, plant and equipment

$300 million to $350 million

$300 million to $350 million Free Cash Flow

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.2 million to $1.4 million

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company