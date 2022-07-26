SOUNDEXCHANGE PROMOTES LUIS BONILLA TO CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Bonilla will oversee company's technology strategy, management, and execution to make it easier for creators to get the royalties they are due

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, today announced that Luis Bonilla has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective August 1, 2022.

In his new capacity, Bonilla will be responsible for the technology systems and infrastructure that underpin SoundExchange's proprietary solutions and will oversee the scaling of next-generation tools to better enable the business of music. He will report to President and CEO Michael Huppe and is based out of Washington, D.C.

Bonilla has served as Senior Vice President of Operations at SoundExchange since 2020 and first joined the organization as Senior Director of Distribution Services in 2011.

"Luis's vast institutional knowledge, deep expertise, and proven leadership record make him an invaluable asset to SoundExchange," stated Huppe. "With over a decade of experience enhancing our data and processes, Luis is uniquely positioned to champion new technologies that will ensure music is appropriately valued, in the U.S. and overseas."

"I'm thrilled to begin my next chapter with SoundExchange to build upon our best-in-class solutions and find new ways to leverage technology to support creators," said Bonilla. "Ensuring creators get paid is at the heart of what we do, and I'm looking forward to working with the dedicated technology team here to advance this mission."

Over the past decade, Bonilla has played an instrumental role in the company's growth and development. He spearheaded the transition from quarterly to monthly distributions, transformed the royalty distribution process, overhauled SoundExchange's international services, and led bilateral exchanges with foreign collective management organizations.

Bonilla also led the development of SoundExchange's Business Intelligence and Analytics practice to better inform the company's data platform. He has 22 years of experience leading IT teams and technical operational processes and previously ran the IT department of Artistas Intérpretes Sociedad de Gestión, the audiovisual performer's management organization in Spain. Bonilla currently seats at the Board of Directors of DDEX, the international standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the exchange of data and information across the music industry.

A native of Madrid, Bonilla holds a master's degree in electronic and computer engineering and a bachelor's in industrial engineering.

About SoundExchange:

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 570,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com .

