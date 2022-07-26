Fairtility Launches AI Academy to Demystify Use of Artificial Intelligence in Fertility Care

AI Academy Sessions to be Taught by Leading Experts in the Fields of AI, Fertility, Clinical Research, Digital Health and Patient Care

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, announced the launch of the AI Academy, a new educational platform that will host healthcare and technology experts to engage the IVF community in the conversation around the responsible adoption of AI innovation in IVF care.

Fairtility launched the AI Academy at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) 38th Annual Meeting, which took place in Milan, Italy, July 3-6. Dr. Gerard Letterie, a leader in reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at Seattle Fertility, serves as the Academic Head of the AI Academy.

Dr. Letterie introduced the first AI Academy session, which was followed by a panel discussion with four of the world's recognized authorities in the field of IVF, including:

Weill Cornell Medical College's Dr. Nikica Zaninovic , Associate Professor of Embryology in Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology

IVIRMA's Dr. Marcos Meseguer , Scientific Supervisor and Senior Embryologist at the IVI Valencia IVF unit

Dr. Cristina Hickman , Clinical Embryology Consultant and VP Clinical Affairs for Fairtility

Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center's Dr. Assaf Ben Meir , Director of Fertility and IVF Unit, and co-founder and chief medical officer of Fairtility.

"At ESHRE, we confirmed our understanding of the state of AI in IVF: the field is evolving and maturing rapidly and the uptake of these tools hinges on education and understanding. The industry knows that AI presents an important opportunity in fertility care, but does not fully understand what capabilities and limitations exist, nor what to expect out of AI in this field," commented Dr. Letterie. "Our goal with the AI Academy is to provide the needed education, bringing IVF professionals into the conversation on AI transformation for fertility care. IVF professionals will develop a deeper understanding of this technology and how it can serve them in their work, and ultimately, improve IVF outcomes for prospective parents. I am honored to head the AI Academy with the support of Fairtility, hosting the finest minds from diverse fields including embryology, AI, digital health, clinical research and more."

"We believe that knowledge is the best tool to resolve concerns of the unknown and help usher in the capabilities of AI to advance the efficacy of IVF treatment. We are investing in education for IVF professionals to better understand the potential for AI to transform the IVF industry," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. "We are building a community of experts and creating a space for dialogue, the sharing of ideas, innovation and productive argumentation – all in an effort to advance our industry to its fullest potential."

The AI Academy will host an impressive roster of speakers covering a range of topics from the basics of AI, AI and the IVF lab, AI in clinical and management, as well as ethics and best practices in AI's application. The first AI Academy session, entitled, "AI, the new frontier: Everything you need to know about this tech" will take place on September 2, 2022, and will be led by Dr. Nadav Rapoport of Ben Gurion University's Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering.

"We see expanding interest as AI technology for IVF continues to advance, yet there are no definable parameters or baselines for AI's adoption in this industry. Our AI Academy is poised to center the pendulum on AI by establishing a coherent, organized field that provides accessible education and conversation, bringing early and late adopters together to shorten the innovation adoption cycle for AI in fertility care," added Eshed.

For further information or to register for AI Academy, visit: www.fairtility.com/AIAcademy

About Fairtility

Fairtility is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ™, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE™'s application to span the full IVF journey - from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

