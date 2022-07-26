Evofem's House Rules Campaign Featuring Annie Murphy Receives Significant Industry Recognition

Evocative direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign has received 12 healthcare and communications industry awards to date and has recently been shortlisted for four more awards.

The national campaign features Emmy ® Award-winning spokeswoman and actress Annie Murphy and was created to generate awareness of Evofem's hormone-free contraceptive, Phexxi, while also highlighting the contraceptive journey of millions of women, like Annie, who are tired of dealing with the side effects of hormones in their birth control.

To date, the House Rules campaign has grown brand awareness by 45%, garnered 42 million video views and over 33,000 telehealth exits.

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) announced today a series of industry awards and recognition for the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising campaign, House Rules. Launched last September, the authentic, edgy and highly successful campaign is aimed at broadening awareness and driving uptake of Evofem's hormone-free contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel.

House Rules features Emmy® Award-winning spokeswoman Annie Murphy, who shares her personal birth control journey and the many reasons why Phexxi is the right contraceptive for her. She also empowers and inspires women to live by their "rules," especially when it comes to choosing a birth control method.

"I'm so proud of what we have been able to accomplish with House Rules," said Annie Murphy, acclaimed actress and Phexxi user and spokeswoman. "This industry recognition reaffirms the importance of our efforts in helping women take control of their birth control choices and better understand the important attributes of Phexxi."

In addition to being shortlisted for four upcoming creative awards, the House Rules digital and broadcast campaign has received the following recognition to date:

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Clio Health Awards

MedAdNews Manny Awards

PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards

Shorty Awards

The One Show

"At Evofem, our mission is to improve the quality of life for women worldwide by providing innovative products that give them with more control over their reproductive and sexual health," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. "The House Rules campaign and our partnership with Annie Murphy has furthered this goal by raising awareness of Phexxi with millions of women. We are pleased to see this campaign recognized by industry leaders."

To date, the House Rules campaign has grown brand awareness by 45%. The campaign garnered 42 million video views and over 33,000 telehealth exits. The campaign was created and executed in collaboration with Real Chemistry, McCann Health New Jersey, McCann Health Engagement, and Mediahub. It can be viewed on demand on YouTube. Join the conversation on social media through Instagram (@Phexxi and @EvofemBiosciences), Facebook (@Phexxi and @Evofem), and Twitter (@Evofem).

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. The Company expects to report top-line data this fall from its registrational Phase 3 EVOGUARD clinical trial evaluating Phexxi for two potential new indications – prevention of chlamydia and prevention of gonorrhea in women. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

About Phexxi

Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

Important Safety Information

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infections have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection, or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Intended for United States residents only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, evaluations and judgments regarding Evofem, its products, its product candidates and their development, demand for Evofem's products and product candidates and The Right to Contraception Act. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward- looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

