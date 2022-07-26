ENR Ranks CRB Among Top Design and Construction Firms for Life Sciences, Food and Beverage facilities

Influential publication's latest Sourcebook reflects CRB's rise in critical industries

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, has advanced in several key manufacturing categories according to Engineering News-Record's just-released rankings of AEC service providers.

ENR's annual Sourcebook – considered among the most-respected rankings within the AEC space – listed CRB as the no. 2 provider of pharmaceutical manufacturing design, up from no. 3 in 2021. The company held on to its no. 4 ranking for industrial process work, and was ranked 8th among food and beverage manufacturing service providers.

Additionally, ENR's recent list of top design-build firms ranked CRB among the United States' top 50. The company came in at no. 36, up eight spots from 44 in 2021. Earlier this summer, ENR's 2022 Top 500 Design Firms list ranked CRB among the top 100. Ranked according to revenue for design services performed in 2021, CRB came in at number 67 – up from no. 101 the year previous.

CRB's steady rise reflects increasing client demand for the company's lean integrated project delivery method, ONEsolution™ . The unique approach, which leverages a single project team, focuses on understanding the client's business case, maximizing their value and reducing their risk, which enables CRB to safely deliver a high quality facility within cost and schedule objectives.

Clients choose the company's method for their large capital expenditure projects because ONEsolution provides everything needed from initial planning and design through to construction and operational readiness. CRB's integrated approach has been successfully used to develop large-scale facilities across life sciences and food and beverage projects in North America and Europe.

"This leap in our rankings reflects the exceptional work and innovative solutions our teams provide to clients globally," said CRB President Ryan Schroeder. "It's an honor to work with some of the world's leading experts and see their dedication to providing extraordinary client experiences and delivering powerful solutions that help fuel our clients' success."

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. The company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a long history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.



