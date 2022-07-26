BMF Raises $43M Series C to Continue Driving Convergence of Additive Manufacturing and Miniaturization

Micro 3D Printing Provider Has Doubled Its Install Base in the Past Year as Demand for Tiny Parts Grows

CHONGQING, China and BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), the pioneer in microscale 3D printing systems, today announced the successful closing of a Series C round of funding, totaling $43 million. The round was led by Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd. ("SCGC").

Additive manufacturing has proven to add the most value when used to produce parts that are expensive or difficult to make using conventional techniques. In the past, those parts usually fell into two categories: low volume and/or high geometric complexity. Since its founding in 2016, BMF has been addressing another market need: small, high precision parts. The demand for parts on the millimeter scale, with micron level tolerance, is on the rise and, historically, there were no additive manufacturing systems capable of producing at this level of quality while at the same time providing good throughput. BMF has changed that paradigm with its microArch 3D printing systems, built upon patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology that enables ultra high-resolution parts (down to 2μm) to be 3D printed with unparalleled accuracy, precision and speed.

The investment comes during a time of significant growth for the company. BMF doubled its install base in the past year, now with installed systems at over 200 customer locations around the world, bringing high precision additive manufacturing capabilities to industries that are driven to miniaturize, including electronics, medical device, optics/photonics, microfluidics and advanced research. The company also recently expanded its global operations with new state-of-the-art facilities in Greater Boston and Shenzhen, China, with additional locations in Chongqing, China and Tokyo, Japan.

"Our business has scaled strongly, and we plan to use new capital to further expand our capability," stated John Kawola, CEO of BMF. "Our global reach has been appreciated and valued by our customers, and our systems are now being used all over the world to both prototype parts that previously could not be 3D printed and drive end-use part production where conventional methods are difficult."

BMF will use the funding to advance product development, sales and marketing and customer support as the company continues to expand and serve its global customer base. For more information about what this funding means for BMF, please visit www.bmf3d.com.

About SCGC

Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd. ("SCGC") was established by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and commercial shareholders in 1999. With the mission of discovering and making great companies, and as the discoverer and cultivator of innovative value-added companies, SCGC has become a comprehensive investment conglomerate in VC/PE with registered capital of RMB 10 billion and total assets under management of approximately RMB 423.9 billion.

About BMF

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro precision 3D printing. The company's microArch systems uses a 3D printing approach called PμSL (Projection Micro Stereolithography) that leverages light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform and controlled processing technology to produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and industrial short run production. The technology represents a true industry breakthrough by empowering product manufacturers to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scale.

Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Boston, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Tokyo. For more information on BMF please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

