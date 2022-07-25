Ohio Edison, Penn Power Add New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

AKRON, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Edison and Pennsylvania Power (Penn Power), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities, have hired 21 graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

Ohio Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The graduates all recently completed the Power Systems Institute (PSI) training program in partnership with Stark State College in North Canton, earning their associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology. This is the fourth graduating class since 2014.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Edward Shuttleworth, president of Ohio Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Ohio Edison line employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Akron Service Center – Christopher Jackson , Barberton

Elyria Service Center – Jack Clark , Shreve ; Cole Clarke , Canton

Kent Service Center – John Lawrence , Cuyahoga Falls

Kinsman Service Center – Chayse Creager , Paris ; Alex Rusu , Canfield

Marion Service Center – Bradley Johnson , Mansfield .

Medina Service Center – Nicholas Mayer , Akron ; Zachary Oblisk , Akron

Sandusky Service Center – Keaton Dyer , Ravenna

Springfield – Zachary Forshey , Springfield

Youngstown – Cory Andric , Beloit

The new Ohio Edison substation employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Akron Service Center – Austin Wolfe , Canton ; Johnathan Zerbini , Akron

Elyria Service Center – Chase Grealy , Huron ; Sara Hines , Mansfield

Marion Service Center – Aaron Bradley , Mansfield

Youngstown Service Center – Brenden Moore , Canton

Warren Service Center – Salvatore Santell , Kinsman

The new Penn Power lines employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Cranberry Service Center – Nick DiNardo , New Brighton, Pennsylvania ; Tyler French , Bessemer, Pennsylvania

PSI students split time between classes at Stark State and Ohio Edison training facilities in Massillon. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 lineworkers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Ohio Edison serves more than 1 million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison. Penn Power is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. and serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence, and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn_Power, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower and online at www.pennpower.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

Penn Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.