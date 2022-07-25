IPS Group Showcases Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem at IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo

IPS Ecosystem unifies parking resource planning, management, and data-driven decision-making for any size operation.

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Group ("IPS"), the leader in innovative Smart Parking solutions, will showcase its Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem at the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA July 24 – 27, 2022.

IPS Group, Inc. (ipsgroupinc.com) is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems and parking technologies and has been delivering world-class solutions to the telecommunications and parking industries for over 20 years.

IPS provides Smart Cities and Higher Education Institutions a powerful, robust, and scalable Smart Parking technical ecosystem that can be deployed with IPS as the sole provider, as well as a system aggregator and integrator of multiple third-party solutions. Many IPS customers already subscribe to the complete, fully integrated IPS Ecosystem for their core operations for ease of agency-wide parking data integration and access to all parking applications in one secure platform.

"As innovation and sources of data continue to explode across the parking industry, seamless system integration has become the number one requirement of our customers today," says Chad Randall, IPS Group Chief Operating Officer. "Understanding that every City and University has a diverse set of needs, we provide a truly unified and flexible solution that can eliminate data and operational silos. This allows our customers to extract greater value and prioritize their time on data-supported policy decisions such as streamlining maintenance and enforcement, managing parking demand and the customer journey, and seizing more opportunities to increase revenue and improve the customer experience."

Live demonstrations of all IPS Smart Parking solutions will take place at booth 237. All IPS applications are seamlessly connected to the secure, cloud-based Data Management System that integrates all application data into custom dashboards, meaningful analytics and insights, and business intelligence reports.

The IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem includes:

About IPS Group

IPS Group, headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices across North America and Europe, is a designer, engineer and manufacturer of low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and cloud-based technologies. IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ of any size through its Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem of connected applications.

