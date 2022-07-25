HotSpot Therapeutics Appoints Paul Thibodeau, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Paul Thibodeau, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Thibodeau brings nearly 20 years of business development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paul to HotSpot as Chief Business Officer," said Jonathan Montagu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. "Paul's significant industry experience and proven track record in biopharmaceutical business development will be critical as we advance our oncology and autoimmune programs and expand our pipeline through partnerships enabled by our Smart Allostery™ platform."

Dr. Thibodeau joins HotSpot from Novartis, where he held numerous business development positions, most recently leading M&A transactions across all of Novartis' therapeutic areas, where he was responsible for deal sourcing, evaluation, and execution of acquisitions and divestments. Prior to joining Novartis in 2016, he served as Senior Director of Global Business Development at Teva Cephalon, heading up all out-licensing and discovery deals for its specialty pipeline. Previously, he held numerous business development positions with increasing responsibilities at Sanofi Genzyme across its oncology, transplant and multiple sclerosis franchises. Dr. Thibodeau was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institut national scientifique et de la recherche médicale (INSERM) in Paris, France. Dr. Thibodeau received his Ph.D. in Cell Biology and Radiobiology from the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada, and his B.S. in Biology and Biochemistry from the Université de Moncton in New Brunswick, Canada. He also completed a MBA at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join HotSpot's driven and innovative team at this important juncture for the Company," said Dr. Thibodeau. "I look forward to collaborating with the team as they seek to bring forward novel therapies for patients with significant unmet need."

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is targeting naturally occurring pockets on certain proteins that it refers to as "natural hotspots" that are decisive in controlling cellular protein function. Largely unexploited by industry, these pockets have significant potential for drug discovery and provide for the systematic design of highly potent and selective small molecules that exhibit novel pharmacology. The company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform utilizes computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and highly diverse data sets to identify natural hotspots, integrated with a tailored pharmacology toolkit and bespoke chemistry which the company believes will enable rapid delivery of superior hotspot-targeted small molecules. HotSpot has established a pipeline of differentiated allosteric small molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

