Checkmarx Launches Global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program

Offers leading MSSP organizations the opportunity to scale managed security offerings in a cost-effective manner, reducing cost and increasing average revenue per customer

RAMAT GAN, Israel and ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced today the launch of its Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) program.

Partnering with Checkmarx offers MSSP partners the use of the market-leading application security platform Checkmarx One (PRNewswire)

"The launch of our MSSP Program is a milestone in the Checkmarx journey and a natural extension of our commitment to global excellence in application security enablement," said Checkmarx CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen. "Our MSSP partners will bolster their service offerings, combining the industry's most comprehensive application security platform with the strong relationships and expertise of their own teams in a way that benefits organizations everywhere."

Partnering with Checkmarx offers MSSP partners:

The market-leading, cloud-based application security platform, Checkmarx One , which enables partners to work with multiple engines within a single, streamlined platform

Opportunities to grow revenue by selling high-value application security services with predictable costs

A purchasing model that affords the opportunity to scale managed security offerings in a cost-effective manner, reducing cost and increasing average revenue per customer

Expert Checkmarx resources to help MSSPs develop and refine their propositions, tailoring these to their specific customer needs

Ability to deploy whenever needed with a variety of options, beginning with Checkmarx AWS Cloud

"Checkmarx is fortunate to work with industry-leading MSSP partners around the world," said Checkmarx VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances Mark Osmond. "We are deeply committed to the needs of our customers and partners. This program launches a new chapter in the ability of those partners to deliver dramatically improved and simplified application security, cost savings and rapid return on investment for their clients."

For more information on the Checkmarx MSSP Program, visit this page.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of Application Security (AppSec) Testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec testing leader, Checkmarx provides the industry's most comprehensive AST platform, Checkmarx One, that provides developers and security teams with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers, including half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Checkmarx