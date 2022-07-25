The Balanced Life Unveils New Brand Identity, Rooted in Core Values

The community-based health and wellness company rebrands as Lindywell, a Pilates and balanced living brand by Robin Long

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Balanced Life, founded in 2009 by Robin Long, announced the relaunch of its brand as Lindywell . Centered around a "Grace over Guilt" approach, Lindywell provides programs, tools and coaching to help a global community of millions of women in over 169 countries shift their approach to mental and physical health. Through intentional and effective Pilates workouts and self-care resources, Lindywell helps its community members overcome negative habitual thinking, while revitalizing their overall strength and health.

The inspiration for Lindywell, Pilates and Balanced Living with Robin Long, comes directly from three women Robin regards as strong, powerful and resilient: her mom, Linda, her aunt, Judy, and her grandmother, Lindy — which are characteristics Lindywell strives to cultivate in its community. Lindywell was born from Robin's complicated relationship with exercise and body image as a competitive dancer and athlete due to the rigidity, the unhealthy messaging and the decision fatigue that accompanied it. Instead, Lindywell embodies balance and fulfillment, intentionally designed to help to redefine the way women approach fitness, nourishment and health by cueing the brain to create new pathways and disrupt dysfunctional habits.

"With the power of Pilates at our core, we embrace positivity, authenticity and small changes that lead to real results. We don't buy the lie that we have to do more and eat less to live a healthy life," said Robin Long, founder, CEO and lead instructor of Lindywell. "For our community, this isn't a fad or something new, for more than 12 years we have been redefining the idea of progress. And, we're just getting started … there's much to do."

Lindywell blends intuitive Pilates instruction with realistic healthy eating that will help women build consistency for balanced living, founded on three core values: accessible Pilates, attainable nourishment, and a thriving mindset. "Grace over guilt" encourages consistency, enjoyable experiences and sustainable results to help every woman live life to the fullest.

Coinciding with the rebrand, Lindywell relaunches its on-demand fitness and wellness app, available for iOS and Android devices. At the time of launch, the community-driven Lindywell program provides access to 250+ on-demand Pilates workout videos that can be accessed via phone, tablet, computer or cast to a television, plus exclusive monthly workout calendars and curated recipes by Lindywell registered dietitians — all rooted in a community of positivity and support. Plans range from monthly ($27), six-month ($24/month) or twelve-month ($19/month) options.

The Lindywell rebrand can be experienced through its website, fitness app, podcast, newsletter, social media channels ( @wearelindywell ) and merchandise. Visit www.lindywell.com to start a free 14-day trial and discover balanced living through Pilates, nourishment and mindset together.

ABOUT LINDYWELL

Lindywell, formerly The Balanced Life, was started by Robin Long in 2009 as a way to change her relationship with exercise. The unhealthy messaging, decision fatigue and overall rigidity she found in the world of wellness and physical fitness felt exhausting rather than invigorating — the opposite of the balanced and supportive approach she craved. Over the years, Robin has built a welcoming community of strong, courageous and resilient women embracing grace over guilt. With Pilates as its core practice, Lindywell provides tools, resources and tips to help busy women improve their health through realistic and effective workouts and self-care resources. Learn more, visit www.lindywell.com.

