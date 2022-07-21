SLAVES AND KINGS brings the story of Saint Anthony Mary Claret to the big screen August 22 & 23

Tickets on sale now in both English and Spanish through Fathom events

MADRID, Spain, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new feature film SLAVES AND KINGS produced by the Claretians and Stellarum Films, directed by Pablo Moreno (Luz de Soledad, Poveda) and starring Antonio Reyes (The Ministry of Time, Gran Hotel), Alba Recondo (La Brujas de E'lente), and Carlos Canas (Luz de Soledad, Drug Squad), is set to release in movie theaters nationwide via Fathom Events and Bosco Films on August 22 (English) and August 23 (Spanish). Watch the official trailer here .

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

SLAVES AND KINGS, set in the 1800s, is a Spanish produced film that brings to the screen the compelling story of Saint Anthony Mary Claret, a Spanish Roman Catholic Archbishop, writer and publisher, missionary, and confessor to Queen Isabella II of Spain. Declared a saint in 1950, Claret is the founder of the religious congregation of the Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, known as the Claretians.

"Saint Anthony Mary Claret is a man for our times," said Pablo Moreno, director of SLAVES AND KINGS. "Claret gave everything he had to defend the truth - he is an apostle, an intellectual, a missionary and a saint. There are elements of Claret's spirituality that are very relevant today: his fight against slavery, against racism; his desire to educate people, to enlighten them in the midst of circumstances such as those of the 19th century -which coincidently seems to me to have parallels with our times and circumstances today."

"We are thrilled to bring another inspiring story of faith to American film audiences," said Lucía González-Barandiarán, founder of Bosco Films. "SLAVES AND KINGS presents a Catholic hero, a special friend of slaves and kings, who was unwavering despite persecution and whose story is largely unknown. It's important for us to look to those who exemplify heroic virtue and show us the way of faith amid trials. Who among us does not suffer for the faith? Saint Anthony Mary Claret can help us and inspire us to persevere."

As part of the Fathom Events experience, filmmakers have included bonus content to enable audiences to go behind the scenes with the missionary Catholic saint who was a congregation founder, reformer, queen's chaplain, writer, publisher and archbishop.

"Do not leave after the feature!" said Lucía González-Barandiarán. "We wanted to take the opportunity to expand on the film and go behind the scenes of this powerhouse Saint with bonus commentary on his influence that reached the Canary Islands, Cuba, Madrid, and Paris, and the Catholic press worldwide."

SLAVES & KINGS coming to theaters is a powerful opportunity to come face to face with a hero of Catholicism, a saint whose life of faith teaches Christians how to follow Christ in and out of season. Parishes and groups are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and use the film and its message in ministry settings.

Tickets for SLAVES & KINGS can be purchased at Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

ABOUT SLAVES AND KINGS

In 1930, the writer and intellectual Azorín discovered a hoax that had been propagated for almost 60 years: the life and works of the Spanish archbishop Antonio María Claret, founder of the Claretian Missionaries, had been adulterated. SLAVES AND KINGS, based on real events, uncovers the route of this investigation that leads to the history, thoughts and authentic facts that led to the action of the man who was archbishop of Cuba and later, confessor to Queen Isabel II.

ABOUT THE CLARETIANS

The Claretians are an international, Roman Catholic religious Congregation of 3,500 priests, brothers, and seminarians serving in 65 countries around the world. Like our founder St. Claret, we are committed to the teachings of Jesus Christ and strive to respond to the most urgent needs of God's people in ways that are timely and effective. The varied ministries include education, inner city outreach, preaching, media, and immediate services to the poor and marginalized. For more information, visit claretiansusa.org

ABOUT STELLARUM FILMS

Based in the historic town of Ciudad Rodrigo (Spain), Stellarum Films was born in 2006, and became a reference in film production at an international level. Since then, director Pablo Moreno and his team have produced numerous short films, shows, plays, video games, documentaries and advertising campaigns of great quality. Their work has been recognized with the prestigious international award Mirabile Dictu, their co-production with San Pablo Editorial, Paul of Tarsus, the Last Journey, was nominated for best film at the XII International Festival Religion Today in Trento (Italy). In co-production with Claretians, he made the feature film A Forbidden God and Claret also called Slaves and Kings. Among his other cinematographic works are Red de Libertad, Luz de Soledad, and Proveda.

ABOUT BOSCO FILMS

BOSCO FILMS is a company born in 2017 with the idea of bringing fresh air to the film industry. BOSCO FILMS seeks films of high artistic quality, with stories that defend human values. Its interest is cinema that invites you to grow and bring out the best in everyone, cinema that leaves a mark on the viewer like the most robust of trees: fresh, alive and at the same time remains firm in the face of the passage of time. For more information, visit boscofilms.es

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events