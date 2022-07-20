NOBLE CORPORATION TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) today announced plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company's press release will be available on the Noble website at www.noblecorp.com.

Noble will host a conference call related to its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Alternatively, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note that we may announce material information using Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the "Investor" section of our website. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the company and to communicate important information about the company, key personnel, corporate initiatives, regulatory updates, and other matters. Information that we post on our website could be deemed material; therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in our company to review the information we post on our website.

