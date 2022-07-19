Fives Opens New North American Construction Services Facility

Industrial furnace services and maintenance for reduced furnace downtime

SEYMOUR, Ind., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fives has opened a brand-new North American Construction Services, Ltd. maintenance center. This new facility will allow customers in the area to receive industrial furnace maintenance, repairs, upgrades, servicing and more. Furnace downtime during a scheduled or unpredicted outage means time, money and resources. The North American Construction Services Seymour facility helps minimize this downtime with timely and exceptional customer service. Conveniently located for customers along the Interstate 65 corridor, the maintenance and service center is just 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky and 50 miles outside Indianapolis. The 13,000 square foot facility will be equipped to help customers with:

Precast Refractory Shapes and Dry Out

Piping Assemblies

Fuel Train Fabrication and Testing

Demolition and Relining of Furnace Doors, Transfer Ladles, Launders, & More

Fabrication of Cleaning Tools

Combustion System Evaluations and Upgrades

Equipment Audits

Hardware and After Market Sales

"At the Indiana facility, we will be close to the customers to serve their thermal process needs..." - Matt Owens , GM

Matt Owens, General Manager at North American Construction Services is excited to build relationships with nearby customers: "At the Indiana facility, we will be close to the customers to serve their thermal process needs, stock critical parts and materials, train critical resource trades and promote growth within the company. Our resources and integrated solutions are crucial to the sustainability of the industries we serve." Fives' is also reaching out to the community to hire and staff several positions at the Indiana location. To learn more about available job opportunities, Click Here. Positioned as an industry leader for industrial furnace solutions, Fives and the North American Construction Services Seymour facility look forward to providing the most professional services to current customers and new customers into the future.

About Fives

As an industrial engineering Group with a heritage of over 200 years, Fives designs and supplies machines, process equipment and production lines for the world's largest industrial players in various sectors such as steel, aluminum, forge, heat treat, aerospace and manufacturing industries, like cement, energy, logistics and glass.

The effectiveness of its R&D programs enables Fives to design forward-thinking solutions that anticipate industrials' needs in terms of profitability, performance, quality, safety and respect for the environment.

In 2021, Fives achieved a turnover of €1.7 billion and employed more than 8,200 people in about thirty countries

