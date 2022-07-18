Whirlpool Corporation Appoints Rob Byrd as General Manager, Builder Sales

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, is excited to announce that Rob Byrd has been appointed as General Manager of Builder Sales.

After nearly 15 years of dedication and experience in various roles at Whirlpool Corp., Rob Byrd will be responsible for leading the builder sales team and ensuring builder and distributor customers across the country have the support they need to do business with Whirlpool Corp.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to meet with our customers to better understand their needs so we can help them build their businesses," said Rob Byrd. "Learning the challenges and pain points they face is extremely important, and I look forward to focusing on the continual improvement of our operations."

Rob Byrd brings a strong background in builder sales to his new position, having worked across multiple roles throughout the company. He started as a Business Analyst in Builder Sales and rose through the ranks in various specialties including product development and merchandising. He will bring his steadfast leadership skills and extensive industry knowledge from his previous role, Director, National Accounts Sales & Operations, to his new role as General Manager, Builder Sales.

"Rob Byrd has very well-rounded experience within the builder industry and is already an effective leader at Whirlpool Corporation, so I'm confident he's the right person to help us further our mission to support our customers and help them build their businesses and communities," said Dave Cichocki, Vice President, US Sales at Whirlpool Corp. "This promotion was well-deserved, and our organization looks forward to his leadership."

For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and additional resources for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

