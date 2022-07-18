Cantor Fitzgerald Launches Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

Offering Investors Return Potential and Exposure to Sustainable Infrastructure Investments Typically Available Only to Institutional Investors.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. launched Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), which began reporting on NASDAQ under ticker symbol CAFIX as of June 30, 2022. The Fund is a closed-end interval fund seeking to strategically invest in a portfolio of private institutional infrastructure investment funds and public infrastructure securities focused on three infrastructure megatrends including digital transformation, decarbonization and the improvement and modernization of aging infrastructure. A primary focus for the Fund will be to invest in issuers that are helping to address certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their products and services.

Interval funds can provide exposure to private investment opportunities typically available only to institutional investors. As a result, individual investors may gain exposure to a wider array of real assets strategies without giving up the potential benefits of a registered product.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors, L.P. serves as the adviser to the Fund and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Cantor Fitzgerald") and a division of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management, which provides investment management, asset management and advisory services to investors in global fixed income, equity, and real assets markets through the use of mutual funds, exchange traded funds, interval funds, separately managed accounts, core real estate funds, opportunity zone funds and other private investment vehicles.

Capital Innovations, LLC ("Capital Innovations"), a leading manager of alternative investment and real assets solutions, which specializes in infrastructure equity and debt, serves as sub-adviser to the Fund. Since 2007, Capital Innovations has invested or advised on over $9 billion in public and private infrastructure investments globally, with a focus on sustainability.

"We believe individual investors are significantly under allocated to infrastructure compared to institutional investors. We are excited to bring to market one of the first SEC registered interval funds that primarily focuses on private infrastructure investments managed by leading institutional investment managers providing access to a timely asset class which looks positioned to benefit from secular infrastructure trends," stated Jay Frank, President of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management.

Susan Dambekaln, Co-Founder of Capital Innovations, shared, "We're looking forward to partnering with Cantor Fitzgerald, a firm with a 77-year track record of delivering innovative solutions for clients. Investors are increasingly looking to private markets to meet the need for income, diversification and inflation protection in portfolios. We are excited by the opportunity to bring our infrastructure and real assets platform to a broader range of investors. We expect the combination of sustainability and infrastructure to be a major theme in the coming years. Sustainable investments are expected to account for a third (USD $41 trillion) of all projected assets under management globally by the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg."

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit www.cantor.com.

About Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund is a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"). The Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return with an emphasis on current income while seeking to invest in issuers that are aligned with certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit: www.cantorinfrastructurefund.com

About Capital Innovations, LLC

Founded in 2007, Capital Innovations is a leading alternative investment asset manager and has advised, managed, or co-sponsored investment programs encompassing over $9 billion in real assets including infrastructure, real estate and natural resources. Capital Innovations' real assets investment solutions primarily include two groups of complementary products: actively managed listed and tax-advantaged private markets strategies. Additional information is available at www.capinnovations.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling (855) 9-CANTOR / (855) 922-6087.

The Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC is not affiliated with Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. or Capital Innovations, LLC.

Important Risk Information Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective. There is no guarantee that any investing strategy, including asset allocation, will be successful.

The Fund is a newly formed entity with no significant operating history upon which prospective investors may evaluate its potential performance.

The Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the Fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment. The Fund is a closed-end Fund, and there will not be a secondary market for the Fund's shares. Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the Fund's shares outstanding at NAV. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer.

The underlying funds in which the Fund may invest are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, the cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in the underlying funds. The underlying funds are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the specific underlying fund. The use of leverage by the Fund will magnify the Fund's gains or losses.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing may take into consideration factors beyond traditional financial information to select securities, which could result in relative investment performance deviating from other strategies or broad market benchmarks, depending on whether such sectors or investments are in or out of favor in the market. Further, ESG strategies may rely on certain values-based criteria to eliminate exposures found in similar strategies or broad market benchmarks, which could also result in relative investment performance deviating. There is no assurance that employing ESG strategies will result in more favorable investment performance.

For purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"), the Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund, which means the Fund may invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of one or more issuers. However, among the issuers in which the Fund invests, the Fund intends to seek exposure across multiple infrastructure sectors (e.g., renewables, communications, and transportation), managers, and geographic locations. As used herein, the terms "diversify," "diversified," and "diversification" are meant to reference the type of diversification referenced in the foregoing sentence and not the Fund's diversification status under the 1940 Act. Accordingly, changes in the financial condition or market value of a single issuer may cause a greater fluctuation in the Fund's net asset value than in a 1940 Act diversified fund. The Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program.

Opinions expressed are current opinions as of the date appearing in this material only. No part of this material may, without the prior written consent of Cantor Fitzgerald, be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form, by any means, or (ii) distributed to any person that is not an employee, officer, director, or authorized agent of the recipient.

